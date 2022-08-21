Dascha Polanco confesses funny experience with Sylvester Stallone in “Samaritan”

There is a popular phrase that goes: “Not all the heroes wear a coat”and honoring her, “Samaritan” the new film by Sylvester Stallone will arrive on Prime Video this August 26.

Directed by julius avery (“Overlord”, “Son of a Gun”) the delivery is described as a dark approach from another perspective in the superhero genre.

25 years ago, the world’s greatest hero vanished after an epic battle. After a series of events, a young man realizes that this man is still alive, and when conditions are not the best, he decides to return to put an end to a wave of violence.

In exclusive interview for San Diego Red we were able to talk to Dasha Polancowhom you will surely recognize from Orange is the New Black. She told us the aspects that she liked the most about the film:

It is a story where we can all relate to each other. It has a lot of emotions, the characters are not just the bad guy and the good guy. I think that’s what I loved about the movie.

Playing Isabelle, a mother of a family, the Dominican actress delved into what heroism has many faces.

we forget that we human beings, Latinos, mothers, we have our heroism. How a single mom who has to work sacrifices everything to protect her children.

Produced by MGM during the pandemic, “Samaritan” It also features performances by Javon Walton, Martin Starr, Moises Arias, Natacha Karam Y Pilou Asbaek.

During the talk, Dascha Polanco told us what it was like to share the screen with the renowned actor Sylvester Stallone:

To work with Sylvester Stallone, an icon, a gentleman, such an intelligent man, what an honor for me as a Latina! Going on stage, on an action movie set and doing all my stunts, imagine how I must feel!

Asking him to tell us a memorable moment with the 73-year-old veteran action starthe actress confessed:

During the recording we had many moments, especially because he is a generous and intelligent actor, and he always, even if they write something he improvises and says “I’m going to do this”, he communicates very well. We had an actors’ dinner and We talked about an ice cream that he likes, the Banana Splitwhich is a banana with different ice creams that I have never tried, I am more Caribbean than dulcicoco, you know, but I did not expect that I would have had such a conversation with that manspeaking of an ice cream.

Finally we ask: “If you had a superpower what would it be?”. His response was:

Control the time. Everything…I can travel, go to the future. you know why? It is not to change, but to have some experiences again, to learn from oneself, to visit moments in history, I am obsessed with those things! Know what happened, how it happened and where, understand… I even want to remember when I was born.

We remind you that “Samaritan” premieres this August 26 on Prime Video.

You can see the full interview below: