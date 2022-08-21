Daryl Hannah hid a great secret from the world to fulfill her dream of being an actress

During the 1980s, Hollywood experienced a massive growth of young television and film stars that would mark a before and after in the entertainment industry. And there, in that group of new faces, was Daryl Hannah, who with his platinum blonde hair and deep blue eyes became a diamond in the rough for producers and directors. The curious protagonist of him in the film Splash alongside Tom Hanks playing a 20th century mermaid launched her to international fame in 1984. But while the world cheered her on and everyone wanted her in her movies, she lived in silence a health problem that she could not reveal.

Because she believed that if she told it, her dream of being an actress would vanish. Many years later, with her career already consolidated, confessed the secret that she had kept since childhood and that she hid in order to be an actress.

She met all the requirements to become what she was, one of the most sought-after, desired and revered actresses in the mecca of cinema. Tall, beautiful, mysterious and very charming, she drew attention for her physical appearance and then convinced her with her interpretations, showing that she was more than just an attractive blonde. She made her first steps in titles like the fury either bladerunnerbut it was not until her role as a mermaid that she made the leap to fame and her life changed forever.

Fame, money, red carpets, well-known boyfriends, paparazzi persecution, etc, etc, etc… That was, literally, a life seemingly like a movie, the dream that every aspiring actress would like to achieve where all the luxuries, of the caliber Whatever they were, they were within arm’s reach. Nothing could be further from the truth. While everyone celebrated the birth of a great star, she suffered in silence for something that he hid from the world. That was the great irony for Daryl. His dream, the one that so many fantasize about, began to be more difficult than he thought, because, behind all those flashes and haute couture suits, there was a terrified young woman suffering from a major disorder.

She hid it, more than to be famous, to continue acting, without imagining that her artistic qualities would take her so high. Years later Daryl confessed the reason for his anguish. As a child, she was diagnosed with severe autism, a condition that prevented her childhood from being normal. “My shyness increased due to my condition. I would come home from school and cry non-stop until I fell asleep. From a very young age, I swayed back and forth because it calmed me down.“he told the magazine The Australian Women’s Weekly in 2015. “The children bullied me and that made me isolate myself more. They can be very cruel when they see someone who doesn’t fit in, and unfortunately, that was me. didn’t fit anywhere“, he explained.

Daryl said that being so tall, thin, having a boy’s name, almost white hair and not being very communicative due to her personality disorder greatly influenced how others saw and treated her. A situation that did not help the problem she was suffering from, but instead exacerbated it. Doctors at that time, we are talking about the 60s and 70s, had not yet identified what is now known as Asperger’s Syndrome. It was when the actress reached her teens that medical advances determined what this condition was and finally the young woman was diagnosed with it.

His life could have been a much more traumatic one, says Daryl, if his mother had not taken one of the most important steps of his life.. Doctors at the time recommended that she put her daughter in a boarding school, but her mother refused. “She took me out of school and just let me live in my imaginary world for a year and little by little I was integrated into the normal world, to call it something“, he explained in an interview with Dan Rather on his show The Big Interview, on AXS TV. To this day, the artist is infinitely grateful to her mother for allowing her to be her and not leaving her in a school of this caliber where, perhaps, her situation would have worsened.

And then, in the midst of so much darkness, fear and uncertainty, that shy girl, different from everyone else, discovered what would be a lifeline.: the acting. “I was 11 years old when I understood that movies were not something that happened in reality and that someone recorded it on a camera. When I realized that it was a job I could do, I headed in that direction. He left school at lunchtime and called agents to get work“He told the same magazine.

It was an imaginary world where she could be someone other than herself, a space where she could unleash her imagination and create whatever she wanted. “I wanted to go live in the land of Oz and meet the wooden man, the cowardly lion and the scarecrow. I wanted to go to all those places. Not really because I wanted to be an actress, but because I had this need to physically transport myself to other realities.“, he remembered of those magical thoughts in his room.

What at some point would have seemed an inappropriate profession and impossible to access due to her extreme shyness and her disorder, became an open door for her. “Becoming an actress was what allowed me to escape into a world of fantasy. When I did Blade Runner I thought ‘That’s it. This is how I can be someone else; acting“, he shared in an interview for the Spanish newspaper THE COUNTRY. But he missed a great little detail that soon after would have consequences on his career and on his life. Little did Daryl know that being a leading lady in Hollywood meant things like loss of privacy, constant interviews, and massive public appearances, three situations that, with her condition, did her more harm than good.

All that attention received from so many strangers, the media and others, although it was out of admiration and respect, it reminded her of those years when everyone saw her as a freak. “I was 25 years old and that was just an illusion. She had not taken into account other aspects of the profession such as promotion and what it entails. She lived the fact of being the center of attention as if she were a potential object of people’s ridicule. When they looked at me, I thought it was because they were laughing at me“, he told the Spanish newspaper. On many occasions, the protagonist of films such as wall street Y too much, tried to escape from her commitments to the press and those endless premieres, gaining a reputation for being unpleasant and somewhat antisociable due to her absences in this regard. She also brought him some disagreement with her superiors. Attending to the media was part of her contract, but it was too big for her.

Once again, Daryl tried to find a solution so as not to look bad and please everyone. His imagination, always his great ally, created ways to transform that distressing situation into something different. “I imagined that instead of going to a party where I had to be with a bunch of people and feel weird and uncomfortable, it was people coming to my own party. That they were the ones who felt uncomfortable and nervous about the situation and had to welcome them to make them feel better“, revealed to the publication the actress of sense8. Recognize that it was not easy to deal with the shouting of the peoplethe bright lights and endless gazes aimed at her, but it was what she had chosen, her profession, so those demons had to be found a way out.

He endured it until his participation in Kill Billvolume 1 and 2. After that, at one of the highest peaks of his career, he decided to retire to his ranch in California away from the madding crowd and the awkward moments. His public appearances on television went from being for his successes on the big screen to his arrests for his protests against the mistreatment of the environment. Absolute defender of nature and its resources since always, Daryl fully got involved in the role of her activist participating in protests, demonstrations and other events against the measures of the American government with the environment. The 61-year-old actress leads by example and what she says. Hence, her house is full of rescued animals, she has solar panels and her own garden with which she supplies herself and others by selling her food in markets.

Interestingly, those protests in defense of the world he believes in were, in his own words, a fundamental help tool in his condition. Going out on the street to express his feelings with passion and conviction taught him one of the greatest lessons. “Being an activist has shown me how to put my energy out into the world instead of focusing on my fears. I wish I had known when I started, I wouldn’t have spent so much time being shy.“, I assure the Australian magazine.

Even so, he admits that negative comments still affect him since they make him wake up that ghost of the past, especially in the networks, where his detractors laugh at his physique and question some plastic surgeries that he assures he never did.

“Getting old is a natural part of life. People see pictures of me and say, ‘Look at that horrible face. What have you done to yourself?’. I have never had a facelift. I just have wrinkles… I’ve always had very extreme featureshe added.Why do you think I’ve had surgery if I’m full of wrinkles and double chin?“, he explained to The country with sense of humor. The difference between before and now is precisely that, the handling of the matter. Experience and years have dictated how to deal with these situations without being affected to unsuspected limits.

Hence, his appearances in his most recent works do not imply the level of stress of the past. It’s not easy, but you no longer create the level of anxiety you did back then. It is true that so much time away from the spotlight, in part and according to her for being part of a black list of producers and directors upon learning of her condition, has made those masses that crowded her asking for photos and autographs have vanished, but doesn’t make you sleepy. She always has her ranch and her animals, her highest priority and the real world that she has created herself, the one that no fictional story can overcome.

