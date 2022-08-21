Cruz Azul fires Diego Aguirre after a win against America

Cruz Azul reported that Diego Aguirre has ceased to be the team’s coach, after the resounding defeat against America by 7-0

MEXICO — The era of Diego Aguirre with Blue Cross term. The Cement Machine reported through a statement the dismissal of the Uruguayan coach, after the thrashing suffered against the America 7-0, on Saturday night.

“The Directive of Cruz Azul Soccer Club informs that according to the results obtained to date, the decision has been made to dismiss coach Diego Aguirre and his coaching staff”.

“Cruz Azul is a big club that has a historical commitment to compete for the first places in any tournament. We endorse our commitment to the fans to build a winning team that makes the weight of its history count,” the club reported in a statement.

Diego Aguirre was dismissed from his post after the 7-0 win against La Maquina against Americain the match corresponding to the tenth day of the 2022 Opening Tournament of the MX League.

Diego Aguirre left Cruz Azul in penultimate place in the general table. picture 7

The Celeste team could not get a good step under the command of Diego Aguirre, who leaves the Blue Cross in penultimate place in the general classification with eight points, product of two wins, two draws and six losses.

The only two wins he got Blue Cross in the current tournament under Aguirre’s command were the first day against Tigres 3-2, at the Universitario stadium, and the 1-0 against Necaxain the comparison corresponding to the sixth date of the Opening 2022.

The team from the capital will now try to rebuild the path for their next commitments within the current fair and their next meeting will be on the eleventh date against Querétaro.

Los Gallos Blancos are in last place in the general classification with seven points, so the Machine needs to avoid defeat if it doesn’t want to end up in the basement of the table.