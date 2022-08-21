Cruz Azul fans demand the departure of Víctor Velázquez, after the win against America

In social networks, the fans of Cruz Azul requested the departure of Víctor Velázquez, president of the Board of Directors of the Cooperativa La Cruz Azul, after the win against America

MEXICO — After the landslide that Blue Cross suffered before him Americathe fans demanded the departure of Victor Velazquezpresident of the Board of Directors of the La Cruz Azul Cooperative, since on social networks they demanded that the direct face after the result of the Young Classic that ended with a 7-0 in favor of the azulcremas.

In social networks, fans of the celestial team asked for explanations while others blamed him for being the main author of what many followers considered the most important “humiliation” in the history of Blue Cross.

A clear example was that Miguel Ángel Briseño, an ESPN analyst, put “Víctor Velázquez was obsessed with putting his stamp on the team, even on the shield. Congratulations, he already did it with the worst loss in history, ”he wrote on his Twitter account.

“Of course Aguirre has to leave today… But the one who has to show his face is Victor Velazquezjust as he was so handsome to hang himself the medal of the ninth that did not belong to him, ”Briseño added on said social network.

The fans called for the departure of Víctor Velázquez from the Cruz Azul board. picture 7

“The person most responsible for the disgusting Cruz Azul tournament is called Victor Velazquez, later Jaime Ordiales and Diego Aguirre. The worst Machine tournament in years, surpassing the Boing era”, put the user @Rodeztrada.

“We had a champion team that could make an era and Víctor Velázquez destroyed it. His ignorance and protagonism are deadly for this club, ”said @_NacionAzul.

“The solution has Victor Velazquez in your hands. Either he resigns in December and leaves the team in the hands of someone who does know soccer, or he takes out the wallets once and for all and puts together a competitive squad. There is no other, or tickets or resignation, ”wrote @El_azulino.

Velazquez He was accused by the fans as one of the main people responsible for the sports results, this due to the decisions he made and let them be made in the capital club.

Although it was Jaime Ordiales who built the team and today is in the national team structure, it was claimed that Velázquez could not pressure him to have the reinforcements on time, this starting with the technical director, who arrived just less than a month before to start the Opening 2022.