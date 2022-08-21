Criticism of Rihanna’s body and snapback culture

Headlines are already starting on the tabloids: “Rihanna shows her post-pregnancy weight”, “Rihanna at dinner in New York with ASAP Rocky embraces her size”. A photo of the singer who gave birth to her first child in May was enough and the media attention immediately focused on her postpartum body. It always happens: this phenomenon has a name, it is called “snapback culture” and it is the obsession with the weight of women after childbirth that turns into a sort of competition to see who recovers the pre-pregnancy forms first. There is a continuous scrutiny, there are those who are criticized for having lost too much weight immediately, those for having started playing sports too early (see the entry Chiara Ferragni who had to “justify herself” on social networks), but if the body does not quickly falls within the canons, here come the fatophobic and misogynistic comments.

“No designer and no clothing store had clothes that fit me after giving birth,” said Blake Lively after the birth of her third child. fashion industry and now, a year later, I wish I felt more confident in that moment ». This is a delicate phase, given that the body has just undergone many transformations and this already has strong psychological consequences in itself. “That body had just given me a baby, it produced all the food he needed: a wonderful miracle. But instead of feeling proud, “continued Lively, “I felt insecure, simply because I didn’t get into my clothes.”

Now will it be Rihanna’s turn? The singer and entrepreneur, during her pregnancy, managed to revolutionize the so-called maternity style by showing the world that motherhood and sensuality are not in contradiction. “I hope we will soon be able to redefine what is considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women,” Rihanna said in an interview, “My body is doing amazing things right now and I’m not going to be ashamed of it. This moment should be celebratory. Why should you hide your pregnancy?“. The same should also apply after giving birth, but even she doesn’t seem immune to mom-shaming and media reviews obsessed with “before and after” weight loss programs. The point is that you can be a “woman” and then you have to fall within the canons of beauty, be sexy and please the male gaze, or you can be a “mother” and then your body must be at the service of the children and if you show yourself in a bikini the haters arrive. The point is that we are not yet allowed to be both.

