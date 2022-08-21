Cristiano Ronaldo’s future has already been decided: his words soon

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo at the center of all the most important events of this summer: his future, however, is already defined.

The Portuguese champion is not experiencing the best period of his career. His future is at the center of many market issues. Market rumors are getting more and more crazy but the final word will be up to the Portuguese alone.

Many newspapers have relaunched on the possible farewell of CR7 from the Red Devils. The Manchester Untied is back from one of the worst seasons in its history. The temporary change on the bench did not achieve the desired results. Now, with the arrival of Ten Hag, things seem to have changed. The former Ajax coach brings with him many new tactical ideas but above all an identity, something that United has lacked in recent years. The start of the season, however, did not live up to expectations. A nightmare start for the new Manchester United of Ten Hag, with 2 defeats, one heavier than the other. 2-1 at home against Brighton and even 4-0 away from home against Brentford. Certainly Ten Hag has a lot of work to do as he will have to impart a new mindset to United players. The challenge of “monday night”Against Liverpool will already be decisive for outlining the future goals of the Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo, an iron pact with United and the arrival of an old friend – EXCLUSIVE

The bad defeat against Brentford certainly woke up the management of the Manchester United. The Red Devils, having faded the Rabiot deal, have decided to aim high, taking one of the best midfielders, at least in his role. In fact, from Real Madrid, for the sum of 70 million euros, he arrives Casemiro. For the Brazilian, a rather intriguing challenge awaits him. Waiting for him, two of his old companions: Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo. The 3 met while the Brazilian was undergoing medical examinations. Chat, hugs and lots of smiles for the 3 who, together, have been the protagonists of so many victories for Real Madrid. Just the arrival of the “old” friend of Christian, could further shuffle the cards on the table for many. Ronaldo has already made his decision, as already extensively told in our exclusive on the Portuguese champion.

Soon Cristiano Ronaldo he will speak in front of everyone and dissolve the doubts of all those who, over time, have questioned him as a footballer but not only. There is an iron pact between him and Manchester United. His contract will expire in a year but, as told exclusively, there is the option to renew for another season.