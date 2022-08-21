Cristiano Ronaldo can really do it: the revelation causes discussion

Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t want to stay at Manchester United but can’t find another team. The time to define his future is running out

Cristiano Ronaldo has become a problem. The summer of his discontent does not seem to have an end. He was questioned by the police about the episode of last April 9 when he knocked down the phone of a 14-year-old autistic fan, after the defeat at Everton.

The Portuguese is also at the center of a dense network of negotiations and market proposals, so far without success. Although he called many of the rumors about him false. And he promised an interview within a couple of weeks, actually at the end of the transfer market session, to clarify. His coach, the Dutch Erik ten Haag, did not appear particularly happy with the announcement on CR7’s social networks. “I don’t know what he wants to achieve with that interview,” he admitted to Sky Sport.

For sure, Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester is turning into a nightmare. Already last season, CR7 had shown a clear disagreement with the style of play impressed by Ralf Rangnick, called in the current season in December after the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. And this year the scenario hasn’t changed at all.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the sensational decision is possible

Manchester United are bottom of the table for the first time since 1992. On the last day, at Brentford, they took their seventh consecutive away loss and conceded four goals in the first 35 minutes of a first division match for the first time in the its history.

The third defeat by at least four goals in the last eight games, as many as they had collected in 810 matches in the Ferguson era, blew up the CR7 case. According to the journalist Guillem Balagué, who dedicated a biography to Cristiano Ronaldo, “there are a thousand reasons why he shouldn’t be at Manchester United”. Balague, who spoke on a podcast on major European leagues for the BBC, at the same time stressed the difficulty of leaving for the Portuguese.

With a strong but certainly apt expression, Balague said that “beggars cannot have the power of choice.” In other words, it is Cristiano Ronaldo who wants to leave, but he no longer has the knife on the side of the handle. If he offers you, you can’t even choose where to go. Especially if, as in the case of CR7, there is nothing to choose from.

Atletico Madrid, which would also have been a curious destination for the best scorer in the history of Real, also closed the door. And the same happened with Borussia Dortmund in the last few days.

He weighs his legacy as a player who is still a centralizer today, he weighs his £ 25 million a year salary which makes him the highest paid in the Premier League.

But at the same time, he weighs his bad mood inside the Manchester United locker room. The environment would become toxic. This is why Raphael Honigstein, a journalist who spoke on the same BBC podcast, did not rule out a surprise ending for the CR7 telenovena.

“Manchester United could terminate his contract and let him start on a free transfer,” he said. Of course it would be sensational, but now such a move is no longer out of the question ”.