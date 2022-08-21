Cristiano, Kylie Jenner and Messi, those who earn the most for a post on Instagram

The use of social networks continues to grow and now, according to Hootsuite figures, more than 4.62 billion people in the world use social networks, platforms that have grown at an annual rate of close to 12%.

Taking into account that nine out of 10 Internet users in Latin America use social networks in 2022 and that more than 93% of Internet users connect to social networks, the Hopper HQ platform developed a ranking with the people who have the highest income per means of social networks.

On Instagram, the first place goes to the Manchester United footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, who has more than 477 million followers on the social network. For each publication, the striker can earn US$2.3 million.

With the above, what CR7 earns with a post on his feed, as an influencer, is close to his monthly salary as a footballer.

In second place is the celebrity and younger sister of the Kardashians, Kylie Jenner, who has more than 366 million followers. On average, Jenner charges $1.8 million per post.

Completing the top three is PSG footballer Lionel Messi, who has more than 358 million followers and a publication charge of US$1.7 million.

They are followed by the American singer Selena Gómez, with 343 million followers and a profit per post of US$1.7 million; and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, with more than 334 million followers and a profit of US$1.7 million per publication.

In the Tik Tok ranking, earnings per post are much lower. At the top of the list is Charlie D’amelio, an American model, dancer and internet celebrity, who became popular precisely thanks to her videos on the social network. D’amelio has 145.5 million followers on the platform and charges $105,770 per post, according to Hopper HQ.

Second, there is Khabane Lame, an Italian-Senegalese influencer who also became famous for his Tik Tok videos. It has 148.6 million followers and an approximate publication cost of US$92,270.