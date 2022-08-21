Cristian Castro wants a paradise where they don’t steal

CRISTIAN CASTRO WAS ASSAULTED IN MEXICO, HE WENT TO LIVE IN ARGENTINA BUT AS HE WAS ALSO ASSAULTED IN ARGENTINA, NOW HE GOES TO LIVE IN URUGUAY, AT PUNTA DEL ESTE, TO SEE IF HE FIND A PARADISE WHERE THEY DON’T STEAL

Is there really any place in the world that gives us the guarantee that there are no thieves?

It is true that when they rob you in your house they take away your peace of mind, but in the month of March they entered the Beyonce’s house and they stole objects for more than a million dollars, they also entered the private residence that he has Kim Kardashian in Paris, they tied her up and locked her in the bathroom, they took 10 million dollars, in addition to her engagement ring that costs four million. In Los Angeles, thieves entered the house of Camila Hair; to Kate Moss Three works of art were stolen. Paris Hilton has been mugged eight times at her various properties.

While Mariah Carey was on vacation, they entered her home in Atlanta and emptied her nine bedrooms with a moving truck.

When they assaulted in Mexico Cristian castro, he went to live in Argentina, but since they also assaulted him there, now he went to live in Uruguay, in Punta del Este. Cristian moves from one country to another out of fear, looking for where to find a paradise where they don’t steal.

LISSETTE DIVORCE BICHIRAFTER LISARDO, YOU ALSO DIDN’T ACCEPT THE LOVE OFFERED BY HÉCTOR SUÁREZ GOMIS, DID YOU LEAVE THOSE CUTIES TO LOOK FOR A PARTNER ON THE INTERNET?

Lissette wanted to divorce a Bichir, then she wanted to divorce Lisardo, later she did not want to accept the love he offered her Hector Suarez Gomis and now he says he’s looking for a partner on the internet.

How do you get rid of those cuties of men to find a boyfriend on the internet

I guarantee that you will not find the prince of England on the internet, not even a Ben Affleck that when JLo he caught it, he was an alcoholic, that is, he also comes with his “little joke” included.

Who sold us women the idea that we can find a hard-working man, who supports us and treats us nicely? We bring the memorandum to the forehead: -Keep up, violent, liars, refrain! And if you take away those madmen who are the ones who are circulating, there is nobody left, with these oxen we have to plow!

Within the bad, we better not leave the best to grab the worst, single men have to choose between pure beauty alone, so they no longer want to commit or want to be punctual or faithful and when you find one half decent claims you.

– How are you going to come to condition my freedom when we can be “patch” friends and so you neither scold me nor claim me nor do I have to take you out to dinner or take you on vacation, much less do I have to check my card or complicate my life -.

BY SHANIK BERMAN

MAAZ