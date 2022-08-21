Cinema made in Madrid, dance, classical theater and music to bid farewell to Veranos de la Villa

Veranos de la Villa, the festival organized by the Department of Culture, Tourism and Sports of the Madrid City Council, closes the 2022 summer season in style with a great display of shows that include cinema, theater, dance and music.

An inclusive and accessible program for the whole family that takes place in various stages of the city, such as Conde Duque, the San Isidro Institute or the Estanque Grande de El Retiro, and that will put the finishing touch to the 38th edition of the festival .

Cinema made in Madrid

One more year, Veranos de la Villa collaborates again with the Film Academy Residency Program, which is carried out by the Film Academy with the support of the Madrid City Council to provide emerging and professional filmmakers, national or foreign, with the necessary means and aid to the development of audiovisual projects related to Madrid. The headquarters of the Film Academy will host on August 23 the reading of the winners of the fourth edition of the Residency Program that the Film Academy carries out with the support of the Madrid City Council and the Madrid Film Office. Later, some of the short films of previous residents will be screened, to learn a little better about the stories they have developed within the Program and that will be seen on the screen in the coming months.

Environmental electronics in San Isidro

The German composer, artist and software developer Robert Henke arrives at the Claustro del Pozo on August 23 to present his show Dust, a slow, intense exploration of complex textural sounds, shredded into microscopic particles and pulsating interlocking loops, pieced together during an impromptu performance. A multichannel show in the dark. An immersive sound experience.

Based on granular synthesis algorithms, Dust It takes place in the dark and with multiple loudspeakers around the audience. Sound sources (ranging from the steam from a coffee pot, to a thunderstorm, crackling or an electrical discharge) create intense and dense layers of sound that are remixed, modified and distributed in space covering the entire sound range, from the most Severe until ultrasound. Sometimes the sound is merely audible, other times it is physical and intense. Each performance is unique and offers a different dialogue between the audience and the space.

Dance in the South Patio

Mulier, a dance show on stilts by the Maduixa company, which participated in Expo Dubái as part of the cultural program of the Spanish Pavilion, will also be on August 25 and 26 in the Conde Duque South Patio with free access. This Maduixa show is a tribute to all the women who have fought and continue to fight for centuries and centuries of oppression to keep their wild selves alive, and who claim their right to dance and walk freely through the streets and squares of our society. Veranos de la Villa hosts in its programming, with the collaboration of Acción Cultural Española (AC/E), a selection of the performances that participated in the Spanish Pavilion at Expo Dubai 2020.

Lope de Vega in the Cloister of the Well

The programming in the Claustro del Pozo will close on August 25, 26 and 27 with Lope and his Doroteas or When Lope wants, wantswith text by Ainhoa ​​Amestoy and direction by Ignacio Amestoy. Lope and his Doroteas It talks about life, death, love, matchmaking, generational change, creative work and the cultural panorama of the 17th century. Relevant characters such as the young Calderón, King Felipe IV, Sister Marcela de San Félix, Marta de Nevares and Don Cristóbal Tenorio, suitor of the youngest daughter and alleged kidnapper, are present in the work. And it is that, in the Madrid house of the author, the greatest of comedies is going to be staged!

Closing of the festival in El Retiro Park

Monument to Alfonso XII in El Retiro Park (Image by Antonello Dellanote)We say goodbye to summer and close the Festival with a very special activity for all audiences on Sunday, August 28. In this Benlliure Year, the architectural ensemble dedicated to Alfonso XII that the sculptor created in Madrid’s Parque de El Retiro becomes the perfect finishing touch for the closing of this edition of Veranos de la Villa.

The work Carmina Burana by Carl Orff (1895-1982), a true musical icon of Western music, will be heard by the voices and music of the National Choir of Spain, directed by Miguel Ángel García Cañamero, in a staging tailored to the space. A vibrant mosaic of songs about love, joie de vivre and toast, embodied with a brilliant and archaic sound in this arrangement for two pianos and percussion, which serves to close this edition and celebrate with the public a new summer that is ending

In addition, these are the last days to see the exhibition ROBOTIZZATI. Italian Fashion Experimentsorganized in Madrid by the Italian Embassy and the Italian Institute of Culture of Madrid at Serrería Belga, which tracks the influence of robots on Italian fashion and celebrates the deep link between science, technology and creativity.

last minute agenda

hot cinema. Today the Parque de la Bombilla hosts the last session of the cycle hot cinema, curated by La Juan Gallery. For this last appointment the film chosen is A very legal blonde (Robert Luketic, 2001) and the person in charge of dissecting the adventures of the mythical character of Elle Woods played by Reese Witherspoon will be Pupi Poisson. The musical entertainment will be provided by Cascales, the Spanish musician, producer, DJ and journalist Agustín Gómez Cascales.

Saramago in company. Today the Cloister of the Well of the San Isidro Secondary Education Institute will be the stage where the Nobel Prize winner José Saramago will be celebrated. On the centenary of his birth, programming begins in this space with Saramago in companya poetry recital by José Luis Gómez, actor, stage director and member of the Royal Spanish Academy of Language, in honor and memory of the unforgettable Portuguese writer.

Muljil. The festival will also be at Matadero Madrid with the Korean group Elephants Laugh. Plaza A in Matadero Madrid will host this performance in which local communities will be part of it, exploring social issues with the aim of stimulating the public to reflect on how they perceive themselves and the limits of our society. With the collaboration of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea.

Trivium. In the same space, tomorrow, August 18, the multi-instrumentalist Wolfrank Zannou, the prima ballerina of the Spanish National Ballet Inmaculada Salmón and the actor and writer Mario de la Rosa present Triviuma show created ad hoc for Summers. Atmosphere, plasticity and introspection come together in this live show, to immerse the spectator in a journey where they will feel the embrace of music, the caress of dance and touch the wounds of poetry.

Sounds in the Courtyard. This week will also take place the annual meeting withSounds in the Courtyard (tomorrow August 18) . In its third edition, four bands and artists take to the stage of the Central Patio, representing the good health of Madrid’s musical effervescence, from different styles and reaching audiences of different ages.

Alizzz + Judeline. On the 19th, Alizzz, one of the most important composers and producers in Spain, will present there has to be something elsean ambitious project post indie where guitars and sharp production ideas shine. Opening the night will be Judeline, with whom Alizzz has already collaborated on her project disqualified.

Serene!… Open the zarzuela for me. On August 19 and 20, in the Cloister of the Well of the San Isidro Institute, it will be the turn of the tenor and director Enrique Viana and the pianist Miguel Huertas, who will review the classics of the zarzuela with fragments of Torroba, Sorozábal, Alonso, Serrano, Moraleda and Breton.

Green Prato + Master Sword. On August 21, these two groups come together in a double concert to recover the Basque and Murcian musical tradition, taking them to unexpected, surprising and exciting places. In the Cloister of the Well of the San Isidro Institute

Something unexpected. On August 21 it will return, one more year,Something unexpected. During the last four editions, this event has become a tradition that wants to be maintained and rooted in hot weather Madrid. A concert by an artist whose name will only be revealed when he goes on stage, as has happened in previous years with Vetusta Morla, Morgan, María José Llergo and Carolina Durante.