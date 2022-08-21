Christian Bale, Adam Sandler and other celebrities who married a fan

The film and music industry is full of extremely attractive celebrities, who around the world have conquered the hearts of millions of people and who for some are considered as Platonic loves.

And although for many it is impossible to get to know their favorite stars, some have been able to realize this dream, but there are also a few lucky ones who have managed to have a relationship with them, there are even those who have reached the altar.

Ringo Starr

In 1965, the drummer of “The Beatles”, Ringo Starr married her stylist, Maureen Cox but in 1975 they divorced.

Reese witherspoon

In 2011, the “Legally Blonde” actress married Jim Toth, whom she met at a close friend’s party, after he helped her when a man who was drunk started yelling at her. In an interview for “Elle”, the famous one commented that her encounter “happened out of nowhere”.

Currently, Reese witherspoon She has been happily married to Jim for 10 years, with whom she had 9-year-old son Tennessee James Toth. The youngest of the family shares a great relationship with his brothers Deacon and Ava Elizabeth, who are the fruit of his mother’s first marriage.

billie joe armstrong

The vocalist of green Day met adrienne nesser backstage after one of Green Day’s first concerts and shortly thereafter they were married.

Matt Damon

The actor, Matt Damon He met his wife, Luciana Barroso, when she was working as a waitress in a restaurant.

Adam Sandler

It was all thanks to Rob Schneider, who introduced the couple after they Jacqueline Titon tell him how much he admired his friend. After working together on “A Great Dad” their love story began and they got married in 2003. Although they keep their relationship away from the public eye, their followers assure that their marriage is very stable.

As a result of the enamored marriage they were born saddie and sunny, the small ones of the also film producer.

Nicolas Cage

Alice Kim married when she was only 19 years old, with one of the actors she most admired: Nicolas Cage. They are currently divorced.

Chris Martin

Although they are currently divorced, the actress Gwyneth Paltrow married her crush: Coldplay singer Chris Martin.

The protagonist of “Hombre de Hierro”He went to a concert of the interpreter, where he reached the backstage and conquered him. From 2003 to 2016 the couple was together.

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren They met in 2004, when he was working as a production assistant on “Fantastic Four.”

Anne Hathaway

The actress and her husband, Adam Shulman, they met in 2008. Adam is a producer and has a son with Anne.

victoria beckham

in show business, the beckhams They are one of the most solid couples and with more years together. Their first meeting was in a Manchester United match in which the spicegirls, group to which Victoria belonged, was part of the animation.

Although Victoria did not know who David was, he was sure that he wanted to meet his crush and he did. The couple married in 1999 and have four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Christian bale

In the year 2000, the protagonist of “Batman” got married with Siby Blazic, with whom he maintains a solid marriage away from the public eye. The couple met thanks to winona ryder, whom Sandra (her real name) was an assistant.

In 2005, Bale and Blazi became parents for the first time, as the result of their love was born Emmeline, who is currently 16 years old. Joseph, 7 years old, is the couple’s second child.

