celebrity couples where age doesn’t matter

It is clear that when Cupid shoots his arrows he does not pay attention to the age of his victims, our celebrities They are a clear example of it. Chris Hemsworth, Emmanuel Macron and Hugh Jackman are some of the celebrities who enjoy happy marriages with women older than them.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth, 39got married with Elsa Pataky, 46 years oldin 2010. A happy relationship as a result of a blind date organized by their diction teacher.

Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron, 44, passed through the vicarage in 2007. Although he and his wife, Brigitte Macron, 69, met when he was only 15 years old and she was his drama teacher at the institute.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum, 49, made it clear when she met musician Tom Kaulitz, 32. They got married in 2019 and the model has claimed that she is her better half and her ultimate partner.





Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman

The actor Hugh Jackman, 53, met his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, during the filming of a series in 1995, they married in 1996 and since then they have been one of the most established marriages in Hollywood.

Do not miss the complete list of famous couples where age doesn’t matterlike Belén Rueda and Javier Artime, or Pilar Rubio and Sergio Ramos, in your Pronto Magazine.