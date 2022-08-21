Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity in The Matrix) celebrates her 55th birthday

It stands to reason that Carrie-Anne Moss has established herself as a renowned actress in Hollywood, so to commemorate her 55th birthday it seems appropriate to recount her best performances and rediscover why this Canadian actress has captured our hearts.

Matrix (1999)

Perhaps recognized as one of the best and most innovative science fiction films of all time, The Matrix revolutionized cinema in 1999 counting on one of the best casts so far, which is led by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne, who manage to make a perfect duo.

And it is that the key to his role in this futuristic drama is that his love for Neo (Reeves), as well as his unwavering faith and his courage to risk even his own life makes the character carry in itself the emotional role of the tapeat the same time that it turned out to be a real opportunity for the actress, who at that time was not a well-known face in the industry.

And it’s kind of ironic, since stars like Madonna and Sandra Bullock have confessed that they regret turning down the role at the time, although they also recognize that Trinity would not be the icon it is today without the amazing work Moss did.

Jessica Jones (2015)

One of the most popular Marvel / Netflix series starred Krysten Ritter, Rachael Taylor, Eka Darville and Anne Moss, who plays the cold and self-centered lawyer Jeryn Hogart, who serves as an occasional ally of the superheroine. Hogarth was used as a character who adds drama to the story, while she became one of the few lesbian characters that Marvel has adapted on television.

Although his character does not have much development during the second and third seasons, he had quite iconic moments in the final plot, showing the most selfish part of humanity. It will be interesting to find out if Marvel Studios will be willing to bring the actress in the same roleWell, as with Daredevil, Jessica Jones is rumored to be a soft-reboot, that is: the same cast with small variations in the story.

Silent Hill: Revelation 3D (2012)

The adaptation of one of the best survival horror video games in history also included the participation of Carrie, playing Claudia Wolf who is the protagonist of the third installment of the saga; which we admit was a fantastic casting choice, as Carrie-Anne looks too similar to the game version.

Although the film turned out to be a failure among critics and the audience, the truth is that it is somewhat entertaining, having an approach that Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City (2021) sought to recover years later, since they are full of easter- eggs to cascoporro.