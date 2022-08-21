Carlos Hermosillo is forceful after the historical humiliation

The former striker of the cement workers harshly pointed out the figure of Jaime Ordiales after Cruz Azul’s ‘paper’ against Club América.

One of the most authoritative voices of Cruz Azul was not lacking in the string of criticism that the cement team earned this Saturday night after falling humiliated against Club América in the framework of day 10 of the 2022 Opening. 7-0 was the score of a match that will remain in the saddest records in the history of the celestial institution.

Carlos Hermosillo was one of the first to speak out after the ridicule of Diego Aguirre’s team at the Azteca Stadium. The former striker and historical scorer of La Maquina pointed against the figure of Jaime Ordiales and several of the protagonists who wandered the lawn of the Coloso de Santa Úrsula yesterday.

“How well America is playing. We deserve the beating. Mediocre board, the disaster left by Ordiales and many players who should not be at Cruz Azul. Sad night for all the Blue fans.”Hermosillo wrote on his social networks.

His comment went viral shortly after being published and each and every one of his followers agreed with his words when pointing out the culprits of this debacle. In addition, Hermosillo also responded to another publication from a user who asked for the departures of Julio Domínguez, Rafael Baca and Sebastián Jurado.

Tasting, Baca and Jury: the most notable

With various emojis of hands clapping, The former player noted his approval of the casualty list proposed by the fans. And it is that after this 7-0 that marks the history of a 95-year-old club, from the noble zone they are forced to take drastic measures to turn around a situation that has become unsustainable.

