can with 15 kilos of clothes and does not cost even 900 euros

Xiaomi’s new washer-dryer has an impressive list of features, as well as a very attractive price.

Xiaomi has just launched a new appliance that attracts attention because it can function as a washing machine and also as a dryer. Its capacity is 15 kilograms and, as a good product from the Chinese firm, it is also surprising for its attractive price: It doesn’t even reach 900 euros. Be careful, it is a smart washer-dryer, so it can be controlled with the smartphone.

This appliance, made in collaboration with Mijia, is called Mijia Partition Washing and Drying. It is enough to see a single photo to confirm that it is a majestic product, with different functions in each drum, but both united in the same device. Also, bet on a really elegant design, with a modern screen that offers multiple washing options, according to Gizmochina.

The Xiaomi washer-dryer has a 15 kg capacity

The first aspect that captures our interest when seeing the images of the new Xiaomi appliance is the aesthetic one. The washer-dryer seems to have a really elegant design, combining the silver color of the body with black from the outside of the doors. In addition, also looks like a high rise model by combining two different products in one, whoever buys it will have to take it into account when choosing where to place it.

As we have specified, the Mijia Partition Washing and Drying unites a washing machine and a dryer in the same device. In this way, users can wash clothes and dry them in the same place, avoiding having to go from one side of the house to the other with the basket of wet clothes. They will also save time, since they no longer have to wait for the washing machine to finish before putting on the dryer, or vice versa, since both can work simultaneously.

In general, the capacity of the appliance is 15 kilograms. The top drum can be used exclusively for washingadmitting a maximum load of 5 kilos and being specialized in the most delicate clothes. On the other hand, the lower drum is used for washing, supporting a maximum load of 10 kilos, and also to drywith a maximum load should be 7 kilograms.

Both devices can work independently, configuring via touch screen located in the top drum. According to Xiaomi, this Mijia Partition Washing and Drying emits very low noise, 48 decibels maximum, so you can use it without bothering. In addition, it is also an efficient product in terms of energy consumption.

Another interesting detail of the new Xiaomi washer-dryer is that it can be integrate into the smart home ecosystem through the Mijia app. In this way, it can be controlled remotely, and also via voice thanks to Xiao AI assistant.

At the moment, this modern Xiaomi appliance it is for sale only in china, although it would be very interesting if it reached other markets due to its great characteristics. Its introductory price is 5999 yuan, about 870 euros to change. Before we say goodbye, it is interesting to remember that Xiaomi has other washing machines on the marketsuch as the advanced MIJIA Front-loading Washing Machine and the MIJIA Pulsator Washing Machine Exclusive Edition, both silent and very cheap.