Camila Cabello revealed that she wants to do a collaboration with Bad Bunny

The Cuban has been in the news again after letting herself be seen in love with a man after her breakup with fellow singer, Shawn Mendes.

This time, it’s about Austin Kevitch, a 31-year-old businessman, who would be the co-founder of Lox Club, an exclusive online dating application for Jewish people residing in Miami, New York or Los Angeles. Both would have known each other through a mutual friend and for some time they have been seen together on some dates. However, a few days ago they would have made their romance official by allowing themselves to be photographed on the street holding hands and giving each other tender kisses in public.

The truth is that until now neither of them has spoken openly about their romance in an interview, but as their fans say, actions are worth a thousand words, so Love would have finally come to the singer after her love desolation with the Canadian.

(See also: [Foto] Bad Bunny poses in a wedding dress for an important fashion magazine)

However, while this is happening in her private life, the Cuban continues to be one of the most acclaimed artists internationally, since her artistic career is rising like foam and has reached a point of success that many would like to have and which she continues insisting to improve day after day. The truth is that, after years of experience, Cabello has had the opportunity to collaborate with great artists such as Ed Sheeran or Alejandro Sanz, among others. Although there is a singer that Camila literally dreams of collaborating with.

This is Bad Bunny, the singer of the urban genre who for a few years has been a trend for his musical talent and above all for how innovative he is in each of his productions and that is that during an interview with Cosmopolitan the singer confessed that His dream would be to work with the Puerto Rican and that he would be the person with whom he would make a song without being asked twice.

A mix that would drive his fans crazy. “My dream collaboration is Bad Bunny. I love his album ‘A summer without you’, I think he’s a great artist”, commented the artist during the interview, although for his fans it was not something totally surprising because the Cuban had already given some clues about his taste for the Rabbit Bad at posting some songs on his Instagram stories.

Read Also













For example, in recent weeks the artist was seen singing the success of “Titi asked me” or “Después de la playa”, songs that are part of the Puerto Rican’s latest album. With this, his followers do not rule out that the two musicians will soon sit down to make music together, because meanwhile the interpreter of ‘Me porto bonito’ is on his world tour with his recent album and, in addition, adds his new achievement of premiering the film ‘Bullet Train’, in which he acts with Brad Pitt and which was released recently. So there could be talk of an early collaboration between the two after the musician ends his concert commitments, so it will take a little time for fans to request him.

Learn about the news in this video:

Camila Cabello confesses that she dreams of making a song with Bad Bunny, why hasn’t it happened?” class=”embed-responsive-item”>