‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez scores a goal with América against Cruz Azul, but does not celebrate it

The Uruguayan striker scored a goal with the Eagles, but did not have a euphoric celebration against his former teammates

“Cabecita” Rodriguez scored a goal with America in the Day 10 match against Blue Cross. The Uruguayan striker gave the advantage to the Eagles, but he had respect when celebrating against his former teammates.

The Uruguayan who won the title with La Maquina did not hold back with his fourth goal with the America shirt, but he did not celebrate the goal.

jonathan rodriguez complied with the “law of the ex” and marked Blue Cross, team that defended between Clausura 2019 and Apertura 2021, in addition to being part of the squad that ended the 23-and-a-half-year title drought.

The ‘little head’ appeared on the field of the Azteca Stadium to make the score 2-0 after assistance from Henry Martín. After the ball hit the net, Rodríguez was hugged by his teammates, but the Uruguayan did not celebrate effusively, he only made a sign of his heart towards the stands before returning to midfield to resume the commitment.

Just eight months ago, the “Cabecita” Rodriguez defended the colors Blue Crossbut he was sold to Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr FC, a team with which he was only for a semester, because for the 2022 Apertura he returned to Liga MX as a star reinforcement for América, the staunch rival of the Machine.

Cabecita Rodríguez scored his fourth goal with América, but had a discreet celebration. imago7

“Cabecita” Rodriguezwho has played for three different teams in Mexican soccer, adds three goals against Blue Cross. He did the first two as a Santos player in the Apertura 2016 and Clausura 2017, in the first, the Machine won with a score of 3-1 and in the second they divided units after a 2-2.

the goal before Blue Cross means the fourth goal of the “Cabecita” Rodriguez with the shirt of America. On the second date of Apertura 2022, in his debut as azulcrema, he scored against Monterrey.

He spent more than a month without scoring, until he did it again on matchday eight against Pumas, a rival to whom he did the same. That match against the university students was the beginning of a streak of three games with a goal for the “Cabecita” Rodriguezbecause in the ninth he scored against Pachuca and now he does it against Blue Cross.