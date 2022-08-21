Britney Spears’ husband reveals details of his marriage, describes it as a fairy tale

Few weeks have passed since their wedding, but Britney Spears Y Sam Asghari They have lengthened their honeymoon days, as if it were “a fairy tale”, as revealed by the model.

The 28-year-old model opened in his first interview this Wednesday with ABC’s Good Morning America program, already as the new husband of the “princess of pop”: “It’s been a fairy tale, it’s surreal.”

“We imagined that this would be a fairy tale, and it has been,” said the physical trainer who is beginning to open a career as an actor.

Asghari stressed that the singer “is sensational” and “is great”. “She’s my wife,” she said smiling.

Britney Spears, 40, married Asghari on June 9 in an intimate ceremony at her home in Los Angeles, with only relatives present.

“We only had about 50, 70 people,” Sam recounted. “We wanted to celebrate with, you know, our loved ones and those closest to us. We just wanted to celebrate and that’s what we did,” he said.

In other topics, he talked about his participation in the action movie Hot Seat, starring Mel Gibson, as well as his expectations in the entertainment industry.

“They didn’t pay attention to me until my wife gave me this incredible platform to work,” acknowledged Sam Asghari, who already had some participation in videos and television series, among others.

“I appreciate that always, but let’s not forget that I have been working hard and that I was already acting,” he emphasized.

Asghari and Spears met in 2016 when they worked on the singer’s Slumber Party video and then got engaged last year.