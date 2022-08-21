Britney Spears defies Instagram censorship with risky ‘selfies’ | Lifestyle

Ana Caroline

The Princess of Pop continues to amaze with her photo shoots on the Internet.

Anyone who follows on social media Britney Spears knows that the subject of photo sessions without clothes are a sport for the Princess of pop. After the guardianship of which she was imprisoned for the last 13 years finally ended, the interpreter of Oops I did it again she has been freer than ever, vacationing with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari and posing topless for her followers.

Yesterday the singer did not show one but several images of what was a small selfie session with which the interpreter completely challenged the censorship rules on the Instagram platform. It all started with a video of Brit lying on her stomach on her bed in just a bikini bottom as she posed for the camera making all sorts of cute and funny faces, but the shoot didn’t end there.

Moments later, the singer posted selfies, possibly screenshots of said videos where the pop star shows off her ripped figure without a top on top and just covering her bust with her bare hands.

The images came as a surprise to the artist’s more than 41.8 million followers, who not only applauded the interpreter’s outgoing personality but also her beauty and sensuality at 40 years old. Although Brit received applause and praise for her daring content, the reality is that some fans were alarmed by her selfies.

There has been no shortage of Brit followers who have shown concern about the artist’s possible erratic attitude, stripping off her clothes in front of the world “to attract attention”, however, there are those who are convinced that this is just a way of “break free” and finally do everything that his father did not allow him before during his strict guardianship.