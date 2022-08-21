Britney Spears dances in a red mini bikini and is filled with praise

Pop princess, Britney Spears returned to the fray on social networks now dressed in a tiny red bikini with which she delighted her fans after squander sensuality when performing a dance charged with eroticism which was recorded from inside his own studio.

Through her Instagram account, the singer of “Oops!… I didn’t again” showed off her slender body and rhythm as she moved to the melodies of “Feel It Still” of the american band Portugal. The Man. Britney had no problem showing off her skill and sensuality despite wearing heels that would make it difficult for her to get the best of her steps.

The pop icon made the dance floor her own by showing a strong attitude in her rhythmic development by moving her hips, legs, arms and head that showed off the movement of her characteristic long blonde hair as revealed in her launch as successor to the Queen of pop, madonna.

In the description of the video published on Instagram, the interpreter of “toxic” he placed: “Kiss my mother fucking ass”, something like an invitation “to kiss his damn ass”.

Fans respond to Britney

In response, fans of the famous singer showered her with praise upon seeing Britney’s new attitude full of vigor and sensuality that has led her to once again be that influential figure as a powerful woman, after having suffered several family setbacks.

Some of the 25 thousand commentsmostly praise that filled the clip of Spears, are:

“The queen of all queens.”

“This video makes me strong.”

“Is beautiful”.

“This is Queen Britney, the Queen of Pop is here.”

The more than 42 million followers that the pop star has on Instagram had the opportunity to first see the intense steps that can be seen by clicking here of Spears, who at 40 years of age seems to return to her best years in the industry of music.

According to Billboard, on August 26, the princess of pop will release the single “Hold Me Closer”a collaboration with British musician Elton John. With this, Britney leaves behind the family problems that she still faces, especially with her father, James Parnell Spears with whom he suffered having been under his legal guardianship since he was 13 years old.

