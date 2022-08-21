both present an appeal to the verdict of their trial

The judicial ‘war’ between Johnny Depp (59 years old) and Amber Heard (36) continues. After last Thursday, July 21, the model presented a appeal to the ruling of the trial against the actor, the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean he also filed an appeal against his conviction for defaming his ex-wife.

According to the documents to which the British newspaper has had access Daily MailJohnny Depp filed this appeal this Friday, July 22, for his only conviction of defaming Amber Heard.

It was on June 1 when the popular jury of Fairfax, Virginia (United States) made public, after several days of deliberation, the final decision of the trial that the couple faced. Five men and two women They unanimously considered that Amber Heard defamed Johnny Depp. So she would have to pay 15 million dollars to the actor, while he would give 2 million to her ex-wife.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard during the trial.

Although a month and a half has passed since the verdict, the ex-partner seems not to be happy with the ruling. Amber Heard filed an appeal and a day later Johnny Depp did.

“We believe that the court made errors that prevented a fair verdict and consistent with the First Amendment,” reported the model’s public relations team in a statement advanced by specialized media in Hollywood. The text, in which no further details are offered on Heard’s defense arguments, concludes that they have decided to appeal the ruling to “guarantee both fairness and justice“.

On the other hand, Johnny Depp’s legal team said this Friday that it had filed the actor’s appeal for make sure “the court considers all the information” as they discuss Amber Heard’s request to vacate her three libel convictions.

According to the British newspaper, a source close to Johnny Depp stated that he believes that it’s time for the couple to “move on with their lives and get back on their feet”but since Amber Heard took further legal action, the interpreter must counter-appeal to ensure that the appellate court considers all relevant information. In this way, the ex-partner has revived a judicial ‘war’ that seemed to have ended.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard they started a legal battle in mid-2019 who pitted them against each other in Virginia courts for six weeks. It was last April 11 when the oral trial that faced the actors began.

It all started when Johnny Depp filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019, alleging that the model committed a defamation crime after writing an opinion piece in 2018 for the newspaper Washington Postpresenting himself as a victim of sexual violence and “public figure representing domestic abuse”.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in a file image.

In response, in August 2020, Amber Heard’s legal team filed a countersuitaccusing the actor of “orchestrating a smear campaign” against her and insisting that she was once again the victim of “abuse” and “harassment”.

Although the courts made a decision almost two months ago, Amber Heard and her legal team have tried to reverse the trial’s ruling, alleging irregularities. Last week, the Fairfax courts dismissed another appeal filed by the actress in which he asked to annul the verdict because one of the jurors came instead of another. Judge Penney Azcarate assured that the model’s lawyers should have filed the objection before and stressed that an attempt at fraud was not perceived, so there were no reasons to annul the verdict.

Despite any judicial decision, the actress continues to try to appeal the ruling. A gesture to which her ex-husband has joined, reviving a war that seemed to have ended.

