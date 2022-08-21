Booker T points out the reason we don’t see MJF

This last year has been especially complicated for All Elite Wrestling from the point of view of its backstage. On the one hand, top-level stars lost due to injury (such as Kenny OmegaCM Punk or Bryan Danielson). Meanwhile, on the other hand, there have been several problems of a personal nature behind the scenes, such as the well-known case of MJF, or the most recent between CM Punk and Adam Page.

Since Punk made his commented promo in the last episode of AEW Dynamite, many media have ensured that the AEW World Champion and Page have a problem in real life that has moved to the small screen.

In this sense, booker t He wanted to give his opinion on this topic in the latest edition of his podcast The Hall Of Fame. Next we leave you with the most outstanding statements of him, transcript courtesy of WrestlingNews.co:

About CM Punk

“I’m not surprised. I’ve shared a locker room with him (CM Punk). Everything we’re hearing on the news right now, on social media, I’m not surprised one bit. I know the fans really love CM Punk. They have kind of a love affair with this guy. I have said before that CM Punk has that ability to make fans feel close to him, and those fans have always followed him.

It was on that eight-year journey, that eight-year hiatus waiting for him and holding on to that hope that he would come back. He finally came back, and now we see that it’s not about wrestling. Let’s say that. It’s not about wrestling at all. It’s about being in the right situation.“.

On the reason that MJF has not returned to programming

“If Tony agrees to that, great. It’s very good for CM Punk. But I’ll tell you right now that there’s a reason we haven’t seen MJF. And it’s because he (and Punk) are the same in that sense, the kind that say, ‘Man, to hell with that. I don’t have to accept it.’ You know what I mean?



And I’m going to tell you right now, that this is going to go further. You know, my friend, my good friend, Goldie, he posted a tweet, he said, ‘People who don’t want to be here should leave.’ I get it. I’m sure a lot of people talk like that now because not everything will always be rosy in this wrestling business. That’s the way things are, unfortunately.”

On how to troubleshoot backstage

“We’ll see how this plays out at the end of the day, but the person who is going to have to really take charge in this situation is Tony Khanbecause this gives a certain insight as to certain guys who come in with a certain treatment, and certain guys who have been there getting a certain treatment. That’s where someone has to come in to bring order, just like it was done with WCW.

When all the guys from WCW came in, they got mad. The guys got upset because they wouldn’t make much money. I was one of them, and believe me, if they hadn’t increased my salary, I would have left WCW and gone to WWE. I would have. I know I would have. They made me happy enough to stay and that’s what AEW is going to have to do with a lot of their guys right now. That is the position they are in right now. If what you want is to be in that position in WCW, you are already in it.“.

