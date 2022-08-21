Bollywood’s bet for the resurgence of Indian cinematography

One of India’s biggest stars bets on a version of the Hollywood hit, Forrest Gump, to revive the fortunes of Hindi-language cinema after a string of box-office flops.

Laal Singh Chaddha by Aamir Khan is an adaptation of the 1994 classic with Tom Hanks and hits theaters just before the commemorations of the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

The film comes at a time when several Bollywood works had disappointing box offices, a blow to an industry that suffered heavy losses from the covid-19 lockdowns.

The pandemic also brought this movie-loving country to the giants of the streaminglike Netflix and Disney+.

The adaptation maintains several iconic scenes from the original, which won six Oscars, including Best Picture, such as the floating white featherthe game of ping-pong and a lot of running.

A box of golgappas

There are also some changes, such as the phrase of the “Box of chocolates”. The Indian version says that “life is like a golgappa. Your belly will feel full, but your heart will always want more.”

Golgappa is a popular Indian snack, and the second part of the sentence is a popular Hindi expression.

The film promises to take the viewer on a journey for indian history just as Gump appeared involved in great American events, such as the Vietnam War.

But this could anger critics on the Indian right who have called for a boycott of the film over comments Khan made in 2015 that were seen as unpatriotic.

Khan, box office star Dangal (2016), and screenwriter Atul Kulkarni, were restrained in revealing which moments in Indian history would be included.

Kulkarni limited himself to saying that the script is a “beautiful story about a beautiful country called India through a beautiful person named Laal Singh.”

‘Remake’ of a classic

Khan, 57, admitted he initially didn’t want to read Kulkarni’s script because he wasn’t sure a “cult classic” like it could be adapted.

“It would be like saying that we are going to redo Mughal-e-Azam Y indian mother‘. He would not be very smart”, he commented on two Indian classics. “But when I heard the script, I understood what he did. It was a moving experience for me, I really loved it. The moment I heard it I wanted to do it.” he claimed.

“I wondered how they were going to do with such an iconic film,” said actor Naga Chaitanya, a star of the South Indian Telugu-language film known as “Tollywood.” Plays Bala, adapted from the character bubbaGump’s comrade from his time in Vietnam.

“The way they conceived the film for Indian cinema is unique,” he noted.

Competition

The latest hits on the big screen in India have not left bollywood, in the Hindi language, but in other Indian languages, such as action films Pushpa, KGF: Chapter 2 Y RRR.

RRRreleased in March, grossed $87 million domestically, while KGF: Chapter 2which debuted weeks later, raised $106 million,” media analyst Karan Taurani of Elara Capital in Mumbai told AFP.

the action tape ‘Shamsher’released on July 22 with Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, has only grossed 5.6 million, a disappointment for a play that was expected to bring audiences back to Hindi-language cinema.

A rare Bollywood hit this year was the horror comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2′, released on May 20 with rising star Kartik Aryan. So far it has raised $24 million.

Now all the attention is on Laal Singh Chaddha and dramatic comedy Raksha Bandhanwith Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar, which also opens on Thursday.

Taurani projects that Laal Singh Chaddha it will gross $19 million, below the $35 million average for Khan’s films.

The actor, who is also a co-producer of Laal Singh Chaddhadenies that Bollywood has lost its charm, and blames the low box office on streaming services. streaming.

“I feel like maybe we as Hindi filmmakers need to (…) also choose Topics that are relevant to a broader audienceinstead of choosing relevant topics for a smaller audience”, he pointed out.