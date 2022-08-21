Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today August 20, 2022

On the morning of this Saturday, August 20, 2022, this is how the main cryptocurrencies before different national currencies as a reference, with the main virtual currency, Bitcoinpositioning itself at a level of 21 thousand US dollars per unit.

Investors in the cryptocurrency market expect an improvement in its price, since its setbacks that it has experienced throughout the year and that have positioned it at minimum levels in several months.

Bitcoin price this August 20, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 21 thousand 279.50

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 429 thousand 413.93

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 93 million 562 thousand 620.61

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 2 million 894 thousand 437.59

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 19 million 794 thousand 629.25

Bitcoin in euros: 21 thousand 190.87

Ethereum price this August 20 from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 1 thousand 628.31

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 32 thousand 723.60

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 7 million 129 thousand 964.58

Ethereum in euros: 1 thousand 614.86

Dogecoin price this August 20, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.070

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 1.40

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 305.28

Dogecoin in euros: 0.069

In case your plans include making investments with these digital assets, do not forget that the high volatility that they usually reflect in the markets can not only generate profits, but also represents a risk for your capital, so it is convenient for you to stay attentive to its evolution in real time.

