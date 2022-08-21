between legend, rebellion and sensuality

By Jimmi Peralta – Photos: courtesy

The stories about what is considered the most important reference in popular music of this time do not end, but, on the contrary, continue to multiply. Icon of a time of youthful nonconformity, a star whose premature end has been attributed, in addition to his own excesses, to an alleged family transgression.

If the permanent search for the same drive for life is the recognition of the other, it is the look and acceptance of the other, in that sense fame must be almost the perfect overdose for the ego. The 1950s and the birth of television created a form of fame and success without antidotes. Elvis Presley, The King, died on August 16, 1977, already in his decline; he was 42 years old and a body battered by excesses. Despite his premature and surprising departure, he achieved that other inherent in life: seeking to transcend his own time.

But fame, that which enhances and destroys, made him transcend even more as a legend, recognized by all and inspiring several generations.

The legend of Elvis was not only a way of resisting oblivion, but also created parallel worlds, conspiracy theories, myths and unlikely certainties about the statement “Elvis lives and is hidden in…”.

45 years after his death, new films, books, conspiracy theories and creations inspired by Presley continue to germinate, who in some cases transcends as a celebrity, beyond his musical contribution by some unrecognized generations.

This is another exponent of the American dream that arises from the working class of his country, he surrenders to his musical desire, he is a patriot, he does his military service and he comes to function to the highest success with the emergence of a new music that follows marking until today.

“Elvis lives” is a wish that marked a generation and that Hollywood tried to recreate and honor on countless occasions. His imitators were a fever, often an almost bizarre tribute, but deep down a sign of his persistence despite his death.

LIFE

The King of Rock was born in the southern town of Tupelo, Memphis, Tennessee, on January 8, 1935. In his adolescence he gave space to the practice of the guitar, which he shared with friends and neighbors. Then came the singing, inspired in part by Afro-American gospel music, to finally make his first recording at the age of 18, an album containing two songs, “My Happiness” and “That’s when your heartaches begin”.

His great success begins to take shape in the mid-50s, when his rebelliousness, sensuality and talent were irresistible condiments for the generation that had reached youth in the post-war context. His dance, his clothes, his makeup were bets that could add up or not, depending on his interpretive capacity and this did not fail. The conquest of a youth that was looking for new experiences, with new sounds and new instruments was a breeding ground for those who came from below and were not willing to go unnoticed.

Acetate recordings, radio and television were the arms that allowed this young figure to gain renown in various states of North America. In those years he had already met Colonel Tom Parker, a controversial figure in his life.

A SOLDIER

Until 1973, military service in the US was still compulsory. In March 1958 Elvis showed up at Fort Smith, Arkansas, to fulfill his part, but what was special about his first day was that journalists, photographers and onlookers crowded to witness his arrival. During that time his mother passed away, which devastated him.

A short time later he would meet Priscilla Beaulieu, who was only 14 years old at the time. A long courtship would later conclude in an iconic marriage.

During his first year, he had managed to enter 40 songs in the top ten of the popularity charts, including “Wear My Ring Around Your Neck”, “Hard Headed Woman” and “One Night”. The following year, “A Fool Such as I” and “A Big Hunk o’ Love” stood out. His label, RCA, released four compilation albums of previous material recorded by the singer at the time.

CINEMA

In just over 20 years of career, El Rey would have produced between 665 and 711 musical recordings, and developed a filmography of 33 feature films.

His first appearance was in “Love me Tender” (1956) and was later followed by “El Rock de la Jail” and “King Creole”.

At that time, Andreas Cornelis Van Kuij, his manager, known as “Colonel” Tom Parker, had booked 7 films for Elvis with Paramount Picture. Parker, of Dutch origin, marked the success of the singer, but would also have forced him to decline some of his artistic inclinations in pursuit of the business, where he took not 10%, as was common at the time, but 50% of artist earnings. Movies over concerts was one of the decisions made, in many cases three feature films a year.

In the cinema, Elvis was confined to the character of a leading man and a musician, which at some point was also questioned by critics and the public. In the mid-1970s, a documentary about his tour won a Golden Globe.

THE EXCESSES

The 70s already received Elvis a little further away than he was in his first moment of success, but the rhythm of his presentations undoubtedly continued to mark his body.

That young man who exposed part of his body with his sensual clothes to summon desire would end up taking refuge in the consumption of substances – many of those pills were prescribed – and also as much food as he could. At the time of his death, he weighed 130 kilos, he suffered from multiple pains and that fame that had smiled on him was no longer able to repeat it.

SECRET AGENT?

The mythical Oval Office of the White House in the United States would have witnessed, according to legend, the moment in which Elvis Presley, meeting with then US President Richard Nixon, would have asked him to be an undercover anti-drug agent. That meeting is later recreated in the movie “Elvis & Nixon”.

The then hyper-famous singer arrived at the presidential building in December 1970 and requested a meeting with the president. Bud Krogh was part of the meeting, who was later charged and imprisoned in the context of the Watergate scandal.

The context of the meeting puts two central figures in a conversation around a problem of the moment: drugs. An issue that occupied the news regarding American youth and the rejection of hippie culture.

“Elvis & Nixon” (2016) starred Kevin Spacey and Michael Shannon.

In the film, cataloged within the genre of dramatic comedy, the meeting is recreated where there is a divergence between the two figures, but slowly Elvis (Shannon) manages to convince the president to take the oath as an agent.

DESTINED TO DIE YOUNG?

In December 2020 the book “Elvis. Destined to Die Young,” by Sally A. Hoedel. The material deals with a hypothesis that would explain the early death of Elvis Presley, opening an explanatory path that encompasses the health problems of his family.

According to Hoedel, his family (mother and uncles) suffered from heart problems as a result of “defective genes” and these would have been the cause of the death of his blood relatives before the age of 50.

Until now, excesses, alcohol and medication abuse explained the singer’s premature death, but now a new theory is born.

“Elvis. Destined to Die Young ”refers that the origin of Presley’s health problems is in the incestuous relationship of his grandparents, who were his first cousins.

Elvis’s mother, Glady, died in 1958 and a diagnosis of hepatitis was attributed to him, but for Sally this was a misanalysis of his condition referring to it as a deficiency of alpha-1 antitrypsin, a genetic disorder that damages lungs and liver and leads to other health complications.

Premature death is the cross of many of the famous in music, and it is also an incentive for fables and the reaffirmation of the legend.

“He is the quintessential showman”

“Both Elvis and the Beatles are the greatest musical references that changed the world with their inspiration and creativity. He is the quintessential showman,” says Paraguayan singer and songwriter Emilio García, former leader of the Hobbies and currently lead singer of the Retroband.

“Many musicians followed his path, as is the case with Tom Jones, Sandro and others, until today we sing a ‘Sel de Rock’n Roll’, it was and will continue to be an explosion with his art,” he says.

The generation that had its youth between the 60s and 70s, in the days of the orchestras, is strongly influenced by the rock and roll dances and covers of Presley.

“We also sang with Hobbies ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’, the UB40 version. But Elvis’s was one of the romantic ballads that reached the most impact worldwide, ”he adds.

“Supreme leader of a style that he himself invented”

“Elvis is exactly the king of rock for me. Supreme leader of a style that he himself invented. One of the great masters of stage music. Rebel and American hero, great follower and defender of Afro-American music. Talking about Elvis is long, complex and exciting. I resort to a phrase of collective fantastic thought ‘Elvis did not die’, comments Omar Ocampos, voice of the Próceres de Mayo band and declared fan of the North American baritone.

“’All past times were better,’ goes a saying. Elvis consolidated the foundations of rock, rock & roll, rockcabilly and catapulted blues and gospel into eternity. Current singers and groups, necessarily, from time to time reveal clear influences of Elvis. Elvis continues to be a source of inspiration for current musicians and will continue to be. It is the nickname of ‘icon’ of music, reserved for the chosen few”, added the musician.

Ocampos is a fan of Presley’s music and performed several of his songs throughout his musical career, mainly within Próceres de Mayo, a rock and rock group that marked the national scene since the end of the 90s.

“All their songs are great for me. To quote one I will say ‘Jailhose Rock’. This music and particularly the video marked an era, a before and after”, she concluded.