‘Bennifer!’ Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry in a 3-day wedding with barbecue and roast chicken – El Financiero

One month after marry in secret and in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas, Jennifer López and Ben Affleck celebrated their wedding this weekend in a mansion that the actor has in the state of Georgia, United States, an event in which the White color and attended by family and celebrities.

The newspaper Daily Mail published this Sunday a complete photo gallery of the ceremony held on Saturday, with photos taken from the airin which the bride and groom are seen walking down the white carpet accompanied by their children.

JLo chose a flowing white mermaid dress with a train, designed by Ralph Lauren, and covered her head with a very long veil placed over an updo. Affleck wore a tuxedo with a white jacket and shirt and bow tie and black pants.

The couple walked down a huge white carpet followed by their respective children. The three that Affleck, 50, had with actress Jennifer Garner (Violet, Seraphina and Sam) and the twins, Emma and Maxthat the singer, 53, had with Marc Anthony.

All of them dressed in white, just like the guests, who according to Daily Mail received the bride and groom to the cry of “Bennifer”as the couple is popularly known.

JLo and Ben Affleck: A 3 day wedding

The ceremony was held at a plantation owned by the actor in Georgia, in the southeastern United States, in a mansion valued at 8.9 million dollarsalthough the food that the guests enjoyed was more “informal”, with a menu consisting of barbecue (American style) and traditional food from Puerto Rico -pork chops, rice and vegetables- and also southern food, macaroni and cheese and grilled chicken.

Among the guests, who were taken to the house in white buses, could be seen the actor Matt Damon along with his wife, the director kevin smith and actor Jason Mewes.

Other actors such as George ClooneyJane Fonda Renee Zellweger and host Jimmy Kimmel. They did not come, despite being invited, Jennifer Garner nor is Ben’s brother, Casey Affleck.

Although the ceremony took place on Saturday, the celebration began on Friday and will continue throughout the weekend.

Affleck and Lopez married in July at a small family ceremony in Las Vegas, a few months after announcing their engagement.

The couple met again in early 2021, nearly two decades after breaking off their wedding plans and going their separate personal ways.

Both of them they started dating in the middle of 2002 and they got engaged that same year, but postponed the wedding and finally called it off in 2004, although they have assured that their friendship remained over the years before they gave each other a second chance.