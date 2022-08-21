Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez said (again) “yes”

A little over a month after the secret wedding in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck they said “yes” again. This time in front of relatives, friends and some stars including a Matt Damon with his wife Luciana. The ceremony took place in the estate of the star a Riceboro, Georgia. The groom was in a tuxedo, white jacket and black trousers. The bride wore a white Ralph Lauren dress with a very long veil specially made for her. All the guests were dressed in white too. The children that Jlo and Ben have had from previous loves took care of wearing the bride’s veil. The singer is the mother of 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, born of her own third marriage with Marc Anthonyfinished in 2011. Ben is the father of Violet, 16, Serafina, 13 and Samuel, 10, born from the marriage to Jennifer Garner (the two said goodbye in 2018).

After the “yes” and the wedding banquet in the garden (elegant white tables had been set up along the river) the day ended with an elaborate fireworks display of fireworks fired from the large floating barge mounted next to the “plantation house,” as Affleck calls his ranch.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding in Georgia SplashNews.com / ipa-agency.net

The celebrations, for spouses and guests, will last until Sunday 21 August. In all, three days of celebration cost, according to the American press, about 25 million dollars. Nothing to do, in short, with the first simple wedding in Nevada. The two stars, both dressed in white – he with “a jacket taken directly from his closet “, she in a long dress with a veil – they were secretly married on Saturday, July 16 in Las Vegas’ Little White Chapel. At the surprise ceremony they had participated very few people. Including Lopez’s 14-year-old daughter, Emmethe diva’s hairdresser, Chris Appleton (who had styled her for the occasion), and one of Affleck’s three sons. But now wedding number two has arrived for Bennifer 2.0. A fairytale ceremony that took place not by chance at the del divo estate in Hampton Island, Georgia. Right there Ben and J. Lo should have said “yes” about twenty years ago. But then it was all gone. Now the “yes” in the river view property of the star has finally arrived.

