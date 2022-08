From now on, and thanks to a channel, the metaverse will have its first prize for the best performances and events that take place in the virtual world

The television channel mtv has launched an award for the virtual environment category for the best performance of the metaverse.

It has been carried out together with the company Roblox

In this way is born the “Best Metaverse Performance“, with typical subcategories like “Video of the Year”, “Artist of the Year” and “Song of the Year”.

A virtual VMA experience is also launching on the VR gaming platform, with three games per week leading up to the preview on August 28.

“One of the most exciting things is that it brings the VMA experience to people anywhere in the world,” he said. Amy Campbelldirector of marketing for Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios.

The games were developed together with Super League Gamingand will allow you to collect tokens with the MTV logo to be able to vote for the prizes.

Now that you’ve seen the nominees for Best Metaverse Performance at the 2022 #VMA’s… it’s time to VOTE for your fave!!!Vote on @Roblox through The #VMA Experience right now?? https://t.co/0u9CJEjKyO pic.twitter.com/9rRzCEDHyX

—MTV (@MTV) August 13, 2022

So far the nominees are Rift Tour ft.. Ariana Grande (Fortnite), Blackpink’s The Virtual (PUBGMobile), bts (Youtube), Charlie XCX (Roblox), Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience (Wave) and Twenty One Pilots Concert

It is not the first time that MTV has done something with the metaverse, since before it had done something with Minecraft.

musicians like Eminem, Snoop Dogg and the band muse have immersed themselves in NFTwhile others like Kiss they have already signed up to have their own metaverses, Diario Bitcoin reported.