Atlético San Luis vs Toluca LIVE today (1-0) | 08/21/2022

Goal for Atlético San Luis!

2 minutes of compensation are added.

San Luis looks to score its first goal and presses the whole field.

San Luis did very well in the last minutes by not allowing Toluca to attack and having several scoring opportunities.

Toluca started the game very well, managed to keep control of the ball and made several dangerous attacks.

Tight game in midfield, both teams looking for their first scoring opportunities.

Very even game, no team dominates the game and we are still waiting for the first goal of the game.

First corner kick of the game for Toluca.

The match begins, both teams will seek to stay with the victory.

The last time these two teams met was on February 12, 2022 and on that occasion Toluca won the match 1-0 at the Alfonso Lastras Ramírez Stadium. That confrontation was full of fouls, yellow cards, corner kicks and many shots on goal that we hope will be repeated today.

Today the tenth game of Apertura 2022 is played, Atlético San Luis and Toluca have faced each other on several occasions. The last 5 matches have ended in three wins for Toluca, a draw and a win for Atlético San Luis.

We are just under an hour away from the start of the match between Atlético San Luis and Toluca at the Alfonso Lastras Ramírez Stadium. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.

In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Atlético San Luis vs. Toluca, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Alfonso Lastras Ramírez Stadium. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.

These were the eleven players who started last game:

Marcelo Barovero, Rodrigo González, Ramón Juarez, Aldo Cruz, Ricardo Chávez, Juan Manuel Sanabria, Javier Güemez, Jhon Murillo, Facundo Waller, Sabin Merino and Rubens Sambueza.

Gustavo Gutiérrez, Valber Huerta, Oscar Ortega, Brayan Angulo, Andres Mosquera, Fernando Navarro, Claudio Baeza, Marcel Ruiz, Carlos González, Jean Meneses and Leonardo Fernández.

The next three players are considered key to Toluca’s offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the game against San Luis. The player Leonardo Fernández (# 10) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is the team’s top scorer in this tournament with 3 goals and he is also the team’s top assister with 4 assists in 7 games played, last game he made an assist against Tijuana and we could see him make another in Sunday’s game. Next up is the Colombian player Andres Mosquera (#26), he plays in the defender position and is the team’s second-highest assister with 2 assists. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played multiple times against San Luis so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Lastly, the 29-year-old midfielder, Jean Meneses (#16) who is the team’s second highest scorer and scored in the last game against Tijuana.

They started Apertura 2022 very well, last Sunday, August 17, they got a point that put them in the first position of the general table. After 6 wins, 3 draws and one loss, they have 21 points. They have had an amazing start to the season, hopefully they can keep up the same pace throughout the tournament and advance to the postseason. Their last game was on August 17, 2022 and resulted in a 1-1 draw for the “Red Devils” against Monterrey at the Nemesio Díez Riega Stadium and thus they achieved their sixth consecutive game without losing. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through.