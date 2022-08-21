Ash blonde, the most desired hair color because it is less common

Ash blonde, instructions for use

There is something incredibly seductive about ash blonde hair color, which is now raging on social media. Rare to be found in nature, a symbol of sophisticated femininity, and more discreet than shades such as platinum blonde, this “statement shade” is perhaps the most aristocratic of blondes. And among the most coveted: from Beyoncé to Gigi Hadid, passing from Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Aniston, up to a couple of Kardashian sisters, at some point in their career almost everyone wanted this shade, assorted actresses, models and celebs.

In short, it is an iconic hair shade and now very trendy. But beware: if you are not born in Scandinavia, or naturally have a fabulous ash blonde, make sure the color is right for your skin tone and undertone. And rely on the hands of a professional, so as not to risk falling into unnatural and jarring shades that could break the harmony of your face and make you dull rather than glowy. Because the color must be calibrated to perfection on each of us.

The colourist of the fashion world Andreas Kurkowitz knows something about it, who dyes the hair of models and celebs from one end of the planet to the other. We capture it between a Parisian Haute Couture show and a Milanese photo shoot: for us the star colourist clears up any doubts about this irresistible color, to prepare ourselves in the best possible way, in case we want to try it too.

Ash blonde, what is it?

“To recognize it in the middle of the great palette of blondes, you can see that it is a color that does not reflect much light, and therefore appears more dull and cold than the other shades”.

Dark or light ash blonde? Hot or cold? How many shades are there?

“There are not, in nature, many individuals who naturally possess ash blond. When it is natural, it can be light or dark. When it is obtained artificially, on the other hand, it can be achieved with different undertones that can vary from purple to blue to green or gray, warmer or colder “.