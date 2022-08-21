Arnold Schwarzenegger and his plan for accessible fitness

One of the constant efforts of Arnold Schwarzenegger, putting aside his film career and political ambitions, has been to bring the love of fitness and physical exercise – here’s why he still goes to the gym every day – to as many people as possible. In the latest edition of his newsletter, the actor and bodybuilding legend shared how he continues with this topic, one of his great wishes at his recent 75th birthday, and talked about how making training accessible means understanding that lifestyles and people’s needs are different.

“I’m for fitness, strength and energy for everyone,” he said. “But who am I to say I have to do it my way? Who am I to say you have to squat and deadlift like me when there are people who physically can’t squat? Now, one of the things that inspires me the most is seeing athletes who have “disabilities” prove that they are more capable than anyone else. Like this guy who uses only one arm to lift a rock. Or my friends with one leg, Down syndrome and cerebral palsy lifting on the main stage at the event in front of our biggest audience, because I wanted them to show all those gym owners and CEOs of fitness companies in attendance that fitness is really for everybody”.

“Some of us take it for granted that everyone can join a gym and work out, but what if they need special equipment?” he continued. “What if they don’t have the $50 a month to join? I want to spread the word and find solutions until we find everyone’s love for fitness.”

Schwarzenegger went on to encourage his fans to think about how they can be more inclusive and support others who are embracing a new form of exercise in their own lives. “If you lift weights, make sure you lift other people’s spirits too”, said. “If someone feels intimidated at the gym, make them feel welcome. If someone is out of shape at the gym, don’t make fun of them, give them a high five for starting to work out. If you have a friend who is depressed and If he doesn’t take care of himself, offer to take him for a walk to get him outside and move around.Offer to coach a youth sport. Gyms are full of mirrors, and when we start working out, mirrors are our best friends. We love to see our progress. But look beyond that mirror and you will find someone you can inspire to join the fitness crusade. We all have that power.”