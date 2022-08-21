Ariana Grande shows how she looks without makeup and falls in love with everyone

United States.- Away from music for a moment, Ariana Grande is focused on her beauty and cosmetics line “REM Beauty”which has filled her with surprises and satisfactions.

Recently, the 29-year-old artist born in Boca Raton, Florida, announced that after a long wait and hard work, is pleased to be able to launch its first collection of body productsentitled “God is a woman”.

Through her Instagram profile, the interpreter announced her new collection, which has four products: a body scrub, body oil, hand and body cream and a small travel fragrance, each with very special characteristics.

But it was not only the announcement of her collection that attracted all eyes, Ariana Grande appeared as the protagonist of her commercial and left everyone in love, because she looked completely naturallike never before.

The artist received many compliments showing without a single drop of makeup with her natural hair, undone from the shower.

On a few occasions Ariana Grande has been seen in such a waysince most of the time she goes out in public she is completely dressed up and always taking care of every detail of her image.

Graduated from the degree in Communication Sciences from the Autonomous University of the West, Culiacán unit, generation 2015-2019. I joined EL DEBATE companies as an intern in the printed newspaper area in the entertainment section, where I had the opportunity to cover events and interview different local figures. At the end of my training period, I managed to get a job in the same company, starting in the web area, where, for two years, I have worked as a reporter in different journalistic genres, covering news content, conducting interviews with new talents and nationally recognized figures keeping our readers up to date on the entertainment medium. In the same way, I have been focused on tourism and travel news sharing the best destinations to visit both in Mexico and around the world.

