Ariana Grande shows how she looks without makeup and falls in love with everyone

United States.- Away from music for a moment, Ariana Grande is focused on her beauty and cosmetics line “REM Beauty”which has filled her with surprises and satisfactions.

Recently, the 29-year-old artist born in Boca Raton, Florida, announced that after a long wait and hard work, is pleased to be able to launch its first collection of body productsentitled “God is a woman”.

Through her Instagram profile, the interpreter announced her new collection, which has four products: a body scrub, body oil, hand and body cream and a small travel fragrance, each with very special characteristics.

But it was not only the announcement of her collection that attracted all eyes, Ariana Grande appeared as the protagonist of her commercial and left everyone in love, because she looked completely naturallike never before.

The artist received many compliments showing without a single drop of makeup with her natural hair, undone from the shower.

On a few occasions Ariana Grande has been seen in such a waysince most of the time she goes out in public she is completely dressed up and always taking care of every detail of her image.

