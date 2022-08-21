Ariana Grande Shares New “Wicked” Teasers As Filming Begins

Ariana Grande arrived in the UK to start filming the highly anticipated musical film, “wicked”.

On Monday, July 11, Ari posted an Instagram story with some trailers related to “Wicked,” just as production and filming were beginning. According to hollywoodreporterfilming was supposed to start in March in Atlanta, but was pushed back to June 2022 on the soundstages at the newly built Sky Studios at Elstree, England.

The pop star posted two photos, one of hot air balloons in a vast open field, followed by a framed photo of one of the main characters from the Wizard of Oz, the Scarecrow.

Fans have been eager for updates on the project ever since Ariana and the film’s director, Jon Chu, announced that the story would be split into two separate films.

In April, he explained on Instagram, “Here’s what happened: As we’ve been putting together this production over the last year, it has become increasingly clear that it would be impossible to turn the WICKED story into a single movie without doing real damage to it.” … So we decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and do not just one WICKED movie, but TWO! With more space, we can tell the story of WICKED as it was meant to be told, while bringing even more depth and surprises to the journeys of these beloved characters.”

Since that announcement, Ariana has kept a low profile, likely rehearsing and preparing her voice for her role as Glinda the Good. Actress and singer Cynthia Erivo will take on the role of Elphaba. However, during a question and answer session for a promotion of REM Beauty, Ariana opened up about her experience auditioning for her dream role.

The two “Wicked” films will be released in “successive Christmas holidays starting in December 2024”, according to Chu.

Find music from Ariana Grande in 93.7KRQ





Text: Rebeca González