Another one! Fortnite x Destiny 2 is real and is confirmed with this first leaked teaser

You can’t imagine how much I’m hoping that life will give me a break in terms of the crossovers that Fortnite going to celebrate with other foreign franchises the same. I don’t want to be misunderstood, on the other hand: I’m quite hyped with everything that has been coming to the game with Dragon Ball and with what will land on the island in future crossovers. But, If Epic Games doesn’t stop for a few days, my head will end up exploding.

As well: it seems that those responsible for Fortnite have no intention of doing that, but to continue with a frenzy of collaborations with which they are going to make the game grow even more if possible. And, precisely, just a few hours ago one of the following would have been confirmed to arrive at the battle royale. I leave you with all the data below so that you can understand what exactly I am talking about:

There have been rumors for a long time about a possible crossover between Fortnite and Destiny

Now, thanks to the datamining done by the leaker known as GinsorKR

This one has found a picture inside Destiny lines of code ❗️

❗️ Is about a first leaked teaser that would come to light in the near future ❓

❓ The thing is that Destiny 2 will receive several Fortnite skins

Before leaving you with him, I must tell you that there were also rumors of Fall Guys joining this crossover in some way

Here is the screenshot in question:

The bad thing about this information is that it is not enough to be able to delimit a little more what we can expect from this crossover between Fortnite and Destinybut I will keep you posted on any news that comes to light.