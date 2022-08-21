Angelina Jolie vs. Brad Pitt: The FBI is not expected to reopen the investigation after the actress’s claims

ANDin 2016, Angelina Jolie told the FBI that her ex-husband Brad Pitt injured her after drunkenly pushing her aboard a private plane.

The incident supposedly left his six children upset, but the FBI is not willing to reopen the investigation on the matter.

“The statute of limitations is up and they have seen all the information available,” a source told Page Six.

“There is nothing new here. At that time they considered all of Angelina’s accusations and did not file any charges.

“The FBI investigated the incident thoroughly, there is no possibility of reopening the case. All of this is a concerted effort to defame Brad.

“Angelina’s claims were raised in at least two different legal contexts: the incident on the plane and then again during a lengthy custody trial. In one case, no charges were filed and in another, Brad was awarded custody 50 /fifty”.

The two actors are divorced, but there is still a custody dispute over their minor children: Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox.

“This is something from six years ago that Angelina presented at the custody hearing,” Pitt’s friend told Page Six.

“This is a six-year campaign by Angelina to discredit Brad.

“This is really just Angelina’s version of events. This is what she claims happened.

“These claims were raised at the custody hearing And the judge obviously didn’t believe him, otherwise Brad would never have been given joint custody.”