an all-white ceremony

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez said yes, Once again. They did so yesterday, August 20, 2022, 8n Georgia at the actor’s 87-acre property after the surprise wedding celebrated on July 16th in Las Vegas. This time surrounded by their children, all five, the 14-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian (born from the marriage of JLo and Marc Anthony), 16-year-old Violet, 13-year-old Seraphina and 10-year-old Samuel (children of Ben Afflect and Jennifer Garner) . All strictly in white, as well as the rest of the guests.

Was Page Six to publish the first photographs immortalized from above with a drone. In those shots there is everything. There are the kisses of the newlyweds that break down the gossips who would like them already in crisis or separated in a few months. There are the first details of JLo’s dress, short-sleeved and embellished with a very long veil, held by the children of both. There is the white tuxedo of the director and actor of “Argo” paired with black trousers, a style also taken up by Samuel, the youngest son. There are guests, many, all in white suits. Among them the friend Matt Damon with his wife Luciana Barrosothe conductor Jimmy Kimmeldirector Kevin Smiththe actor Jason Mewes and the officiant Jay Shetty.

To organize the entire event – the rehearsal dinner on Friday, the wedding on Saturday enriched by real floral displays and concluded with an inevitable fireworks display and the picnic on Sunday (today) – was the organizer Colin Cowie already called by well-known Hollywood names such as Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Michael Jordan and Nicole Kidman. Not a name like many others, but above all not an event organizer for everyone if you think that, according to the official website, his works cost between 25,000 and 25 million dollars.

Now that JLo and Ben Affleck are wife and husband in the eyes of all after a classic and pompous ceremony, all that remains is to discover all the details of the third and final day of celebration. What will happen today? We just have to wait for the day to arrive in Georgia.