America joins the ‘fashion’ of turning off the stadium lights to celebrate goals

The Azteca stadium implemented a lighting and pyrotechnics system for the Águilas goal celebrations

America was added to the trend of partially turning off the lights of the stadium when he scores a goal at home, after performing such action in the duel against Blue Cross corresponding to Matchday 10 of the 2022 Opening in Liga MX.

The first time the lights flashed during the duel against Blue Cross It happened at 15′, after a powerful shot by Paraguayan midfielder Richard Sánchez from the balcony of the area that surprised Sebastián Jurado and slipped into the back of the net. The set of lights was accompanied by fireworks located behind the sides of the offended frame.

At 22′, again the field of Aztec stadium was partially overshadowed, along with the performance of Blue Cross so far, well jonathan rodriguez caused the downturn in the lighting switch thanks to an assist from Henry Martín on the left side of the small area that the Uruguayan finished off against the poor light blue mark, with Ramiro Funes Mori as the main culprit.

Prior to the start of the 2020 Opening, the Aztec stadium received the first remodeling works to host matches of the 2026 World Cup, which consisted of LED lighting developed by the same company that developed the projects for Stamford Bridge (Chelsea), Stade Vélodrome (Marseille), and ten of the twelve venues who participated in the 2018 Russia World Cup.

Richard Sanchez imago7

Altogether, the Aztec stadium It has 320 horizontal lighting lights and immediate ignition, which are in accordance with the requirements of FIFA and which took more than two months of work for the building to be ready.

In addition to America, other teams that are also part of this trend in Liga MX stadiums are Tijuana, FC Juárez and Santos Laguna. It is worth mentioning that in MLS venues this practice is common.