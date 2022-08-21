America crushes Cruz Azul with a historic win

Six players gave themselves a feast of goals so that the Eagles are placed in the Quarterfinal zone of the Apertura 2022.

By: Emmanuel R. Marroquin AUG. 20. 2022

The Eagles of America delivered a landslide of historical dyes to the Blue Cross after winning 7-0 at the Azteca Stadium in a match corresponding to Day 10 of the 2022 Opening of the Liga MX that placed Fernando Ortiz’s team in the direct qualification zone for the Quarterfinals.

No player repeated annotation, there were goals to share between various azulcremas elements! And the list of scorers is as follows: Richard Sánchez at 15′, Jonathan Rodríguez at 22′, Diego Valdés at 45+9′, Henry Martín at 53′, Álvaro Fidalgo at 73′, Federico Viñas at 85′ and Salvador Reyes at 90′.

With this result, América was placed in fourth position in the table with 16 points, while Cruz Azul remains penultimate with eight points and a goal difference of -13.

It was a game of full dominance, from end to end for America, which began to rise from its own ashes, when the helm of Fernando Ortiz even seemed lost and his position was called into question, but now he has stringed together four consecutive victories in the League MX, the third in which he did not receive a goal.

They are, with the seven historical goals against Cruz Azul, 13 goals for and none against in their last three fronts, a true goal machine by the Coapa team and with Querétaro as their next rival.

To add to the bad luck, another negative aspect was the injury of their center back Ramiro Funes Mori, who had to leave in the first half due to pain in his left thigh, coupled with the expulsion of Rafael Baca before the break, which catapulted the tragedy light blue.

Cruz Azul’s next match will also be against Querétaro, how is that? La Maquina’s match with Los Gallos will be the following weekend corresponding to Day 11, but America’s will be next Tuesday in advance of Date 16.

