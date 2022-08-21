Amber Heard and Johnny Depp each file an appeal in defamation case

Heard and Depp file appeals in defamation case 0:45

(CNN) — Amber Heard took a first step to appeal the verdict in the defamation case with her ex-husband Johnny Depp and he did the same.

Heard’s attorneys filed an appeal in Virginia on Thursday, telling the court they intend to appeal the jury trial verdict and all post-trial motions that did not go in their client’s favor in the civil case with Depp.

The court document does not elaborate on Heard’s appeal argument, but her lawyers previously indicated she planned to appeal after a jury in June awarded Depp $15 million in damages and only $2 million to Heard in their respective cases. defamation lawsuits.

“We believe the court made errors that prevented a fair and equitable verdict under the First Amendment,” a Heard spokesman said Thursday. “Therefore, we are appealing the verdict. While we realize that today’s filing will ignite Twitter fires, there are steps we must take to ensure fairness and justice.”

In a statement, a Depp spokesperson told CNN that they stand behind the result.

“The jury heard extensive evidence presented during the six-week trial and reached a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant herself defamed Mr. Depp in multiple instances. We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand,” he said. the judge. the spokesman said.

Earlier this month, a Virginia judge denied seven post-trial motions that Heard filed in an attempt to fight the jury’s verdict.

Depp’s team filed an appeal Friday with the Virginia Court of Appeals appealing “all adverse decisions and the final ruling” from the Circuit Court, according to court records.

“The verdict speaks for itself, and Mr. Depp believes this is a time for both parties to move on with their lives and get back on their feet,” a source close to Depp told CNN. “But if Ms Heard is determined to continue litigation by appealing the verdict, Mr Depp will file a concurrent appeal to ensure the Court of Appeal considers the full record and all relevant legal issues.”

CNN’s Sonia Moghe contributed to this report.