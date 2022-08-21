All the way up! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry for the second time

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said “I do” again, this time in front of their friends and family at a luxurious wedding at the actor’s mansion in Georgia.

“Bennifer” celebrated their love with a three-day party that started on Friday and will end on Sunday. Along with twins Max and Emme, children of JLo and Marc Anthony and Violet, Seraphina, Samuel, children of Affleck and Jennifer Garner, the couple walked down the aisle.

The “Bronx diva” wore a dress with short sleeves, a cut-out back and a curve-hugging silhouette with a massive 20-foot veil.

Guests included Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, Kevin Smith, and actor Jason Mewes and their wives.

This is the second wedding of the artists, who were married in Las Vegas on July 16 in a “super small” ceremony in which her mother and her two children were present.

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience. Exactly what we wanted”, with this message the“ Diva del Bronx ”confirmed that she is a happily married woman.

The marriage license was issued to Benjamin Geza Affleck, the full name of the “Gone Girl” actor, and Jennifer Lopez, who is also identified as Jennifer Affleck, with his last name.

The actress shared a photo showing her new wedding ring, a piece with a very special meaning for them and that “they will wear for the rest of their lives.”

JLo shared with her millions of followers that it was the “perfect wedding.”

The couple was engaged in 2002 and separated in 2004. Later both married by their side. She with Marc Anthony and had two children: the twins Emme and Max. Ben Affleck for his part married Jennifer Garner and they had 3 children.

Since last April on Jennifer Lopez’s finger there was an engagement ring.