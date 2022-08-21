All the signs that Kourtney Kardashian is moving away from the famous family, especially her sisters Kim and Kylie Jenner

ALL the signs Kourtney Kardashian would have made to distance herself from her famous family, especially her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Kourtney, 43, seemed to overshadow her brothers in their denounced rivalry.

8

Rumors of sibling rivalry began when Kylie celebrated her 25th birthday with her older sister, Kim, 41.

The Kardashians star posted a TikTok of her birthday party on a giant yacht.

The festivities included a special fireworks display, the opening of personalized gifts, and an abundance of liquor.

Kim joined the drinking club and drowned a shot with the birthday girl before she ended up spitting the drink into her glass.

Viewers noticed that Kourtney wasn’t among the guests and wondered why she – along with Khloe Kardashian, 38 – abandoned her sister’s birthday.

There have been other signs as Kourtney has drifted away from her siblings, especially Kim and Kylie.

BE GREEN

8

Kim and Kylie have been repeatedly banged by fans for traveling on their private jets.

Most read in Entertainment

Kylie previously faced backlash by bragging about her $ 72 million private jet and taking a 17-minute flight on her jet.

Meanwhile, Kim owns a $ 150 million 18-seat private jet, which he titled Kim Air.

TMZ reported that for every 200 flight hours per year, Kim spent $ 400,000 on fuel costs and another $ 100,000 on maintenance.

The 43-year-old reality star joined in the backlash as she raved about the benefits of commercial flight.

He shared a video from his private suite at the Los Angeles airport, where he was, before boarding a commercial plane.

Kourtney filmed the bathroom, bedroom, and living room from her suite in her Instagram stories.

The mother of three captioned her post: “Obsessed with flying commercials. I love raids [the suite’s] snacks and toiletries. “

Kourtney was open about being environmentally aware and took pride in taking steps to protect the planet.

THE MAKEUP EXPERT

8

Kourtney bragged about how she always did her hair and makeup on social media.

She shared a photo of herself wearing a pink trench coat and black dress.

The TV star was on her way to see her rocker husband Travis Barker’s concert in Cleveland.

Poosh’s founder styled her hair in a simple and elegant middle parting and framed her features with subdued makeup.

She wore: “I did my hair and makeup here, the same way I always do it super minimal.”

It looked like Kourtney was doing research on her siblings, who regularly require glam teams – a team of makeup artists and hairdressers – to help them with their routine.

BETTER WITHOUT MAKEUP

8

While her sisters need an entire team to do their makeup, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum has revealed that she’s not afraid to show off her natural skin.

In early August, the KUWTK star wore a sleeveless bodysuit and wore long black hand gloves.

The former E! star ditched her glam routine and went face-to-face in the water.

Wrinkles on the cheeks and wrinkles in the armpits were seen while sunbathing.

Kourtney titled her post: “I love life on the lake”.

A ROMANTIC PARTNER

Fans praised the television personality for the way she “doesn’t seem as fixated on ‘perfection’ as her other sisters.

According to US Weekly, she and her husband Travis, 46, went on a lakeside vacation in Idaho with their children.

Kourtney shares her daughter Penelope, 10, and children Reign, seven, and Mason, 12, with her ex, Scott Disick, 39.

She is also the stepmother of Travis’ children: Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18, the teens she shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

During the lakeside escape, the couple managed to find alone time together as they took a romantic walk on a rickety bridge high above the ground.

The Blink-182 drummer shared the video and wrote: “My beautiful wife”.

The love journey also happened after Kim broke up with her nine-month-old boyfriend, Pete Davidson, 28.

According to E! News, an insider close to the exes said, “They have a lot of love and respect for each other.

“They found that the long distance and their busy schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

8

8