All the details and statistics of Cyclize and its movement Autotomy in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

Following the recent news, now we get more details and recently confirmed news for the long-awaited Nintendo Switch game Pokemon Scarlet and Purple. The second trailer that The Pokémon Company shared confirmed that the game will launch on November 18th of 2022 and has shown new Pokémon that we detail here and also new characters. Apart from this, a Dual Edition has been confirmed that includes both versions (Scarlet and Purple) + a steelbook. Later, the third trailer also gave us new details about more Pokémon, the Teracrystallization mechanic, and much more.

The information is related in this case to information about the new Pokémon cyclize. Additionally, additional details have been provided on new items, Teracrystallization in Competitive, and the Battle Arena. All this comes from the new trailer released today.

Category: Mount Pokémon

Type: Dragon and Normal

Height: 1.6m

Weight: 63.0kg

Ability: Move

A Pokémon that lives among humans This Pokémon has lived in countless homes in Paldea since time immemorial. He is quite affable and it is very common to see people on his back. Apparently, he doesn’t mind bringing humans because thanks to their warmth, he can better cope with the cold. A body prepared for speed It can run at 120 km/h with a person in tow. His very hard head and his thick and agile tail come in handy for keeping his balance and absorbing the bumps he encounters when accelerating. In addition, they are very effective in combat. A New Move: Autotomy The user switches with another Pokémon on the team, but first uses some of their own HP to create a substitute for their replacement.

What do you think? Remember that these games correspond to the ninth generation that is already in development, with Spain being the region in which it is inspired. You have our full coverage of its premiere here.