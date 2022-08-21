Aladdin, The Lion King… The best live-action Disney remakes

Year: 2019

Duration: Two hours and 7 minutes

Theme : Adventure, action, animals, musical

Recommended age : For ages nine and up

Aladdin

Aladdin is one of the great Disney classics that all the children of the eighties and nineties once saw. But since 2019 it is also one of the remakes that we can see in Disney+ if you are looking for a version starring humans and not cartoons. The old story, the old characters and the old songs in a live action adaptation in which Will Smith brings to life a funny and singing genius.

Platform :Disney+

Year: 2019

Duration: Two hours and 16 minutes

Theme : Fantasy, love, musical

Recommended age : For ages nine and up

mulan

Disney released Mulan not without controversy, making subscribers pay an extra amount in exchange for seeing the film early. But currently it is one of the Disney remakes that we can see if we have a subscription and we are looking for an action and adventure movie starring the character that gives it its name. One of the best warriors of history Mulán will decide to join the Imperial Army to replace her sick father and pretending to be a name.

Platform :Disney+

Year : 2020

Duration : One hour and 57 minutes

Theme : Drama / Fantasy / Action & Adventure

Age : For ages 12 and up

Beauty and the Beast

The adaptation of the Disney animated classic had its own version in 2017 with Emma Watson as lead. The usual story and the characters we already knew come to life in this live action Disney remake in which Bella is locked up in Beast’s castle. A story of romance, friendship and with a moral that we already know: beauty is always inside.

Platform :Disney+

Year : 2017

Duration : Two hours and 20 minutes

Theme : Drama, fantasy, musical, romance

Age : For ages 12 and up

The Lady and the Tramp

Golfo and Reina are totally different, two dogs with a very different life and belonging to different social classes. She is an intelligent and pampered cocker spaniel. He is a street dog and tough. But together they will live a fun adventure in which they will have to put aside their differences and with mythical scenes like the one with spaghetti. A remake of 1955 animated classic released in 2019 combining live action and “photorealistic” animation.

Platform :Disney+

Year : 2019

Duration : One hour and 51 minutes

Theme : Comedy / Romance

Age : For all audiences

cruel

Another of the Disney remakes is one of the films released on Disney + in recent times: Cruella. Emma Stone brings to life the villainous Cruella de Vil in London in the 70s. A prequel to “101 Dalmatians” that will take us back to the decade of the punk rock revolution to meet Estella. How her influences end up turning her into the animation villain we know and how she gets carried away by her evil side. It is not as such a remake of Disney but a prequel with a character well known to all.

Platform :Disney+

Year: 2021

Duration: Two hours and 16 minutes

Theme : Drama / Police / 101 Dalmatians Prequel

Recommended age : For ages 12 and up

