After the publication, the comments have not been long in coming: the followers forgive Will Smith

DSince the incident on Oscars day, Will Smith is not the same. Since that March 28, the actor stay away from social networks and was totally absent, Stop posting images and videos altogether.

It wasn’t until July 29, four months after the disaster, that Smith posted a video, also hanging it on his YouTube channelapologizing to Chris Rock for everything that happened.

Now, almost a month later, has illuminated his Instagram profile again with a fun publication that will please more than one.

The published video is not yours, nor any of your relatives, but it has to do with what was mentioned above. “Me trying to get back on social media”says the message, with a parody of two gorillas, getting into the skin of the gorilla from an early age, playing from behind and looking for the complicity, possibly, of a relative. Nevertheless, this family member rejects him on several occasions and even wants to hit him, referring to society.

It seems that Will Smith wants to rejoin within the digital world, and consequently, return to normal routine. With this funny video, the actor wants to settle the stage in which he has been missing from the networks and the world, and start from scratch and return to being the same as always.

Its more than 63 million followers turned to the artist and even famous celebrities like Justin Bieber they answered him. “We miss you”the singer told him. “The animal king is with you Will“, answered Cesar Millanthe famous animal charmer.

No doubt people love Will and forgive him. In less than 24 hours you have already accumulated 1.4 million likes and more than 45,000 comments. Even his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, commented with a heart. It seems that Will Smith is forgivenand little by little, he is discovering it.