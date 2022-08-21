After slapping Chris Rock, Will Smith has a terrifying experience and begs for help

Los Angeles United States.- There is no doubt that throughout his career, Will Smith has played different characters that are characterized by their great value and gallantry, among them we can mention ‘J‘, of men in black and to the ‘doctor robert Neville‘ of I’m legend; however, it is one thing to perform a stunt scenewhich is taken care of by a team of experts and another is facing a terrifying situation in real life.

It turns out that the actor from king richard, Gemini Project, bad boys, Unexpected Beauty, The hidden truth Y In search of the happiness, suffered a heart attack scare, during the day of last Saturday, August 20. In fact, the winner’s panic Oscar it was such that he couldn’t hide it even if he tried. Everything happened while she was inside his mansion, together with his eldest son, Trey.

Yes, everything seemed to be going normally, everything changed when the protagonist of the Prince of rap discovered one tarantula in the enclosure: “What the heck. That’s a big spider,” Will stated in his video of Instagrambut Trey quickly intervened, who declared that, in fact, it was a tarantula, a fact that unleashed the terror of Smith, who did not hesitate to climb on a chair who was in the room, while she ordered the son she conceived with Sheree Zampino to get rid of the arachnid: “Okay. Trey, you need to get that out of here.”

Trey’s reaction to seeing Will in the chair/Photograph of the tarantula

Credits: Instagram @willsmith

For his part, Trey didn’t hesitate to throw his father an incredulous look; however, the actor’s response was that, since his son is still young (he is 29 years old), he could better cope with the tarantula bite. With no other choice, the young man took a crystal glass and cornered the animal. When the 53-year-old actor realized that everything was safe again, he descended from his shelter and told his son that he would help him get rid of the tarantula, since they are both a “team”, then placed a paper sheet under the junk, this in order to be able to gain greater mobility and, in this way, be able to get the mischievous creature out of the place.

Will Smith holds the tarantula with a glass

Credits: Instagram @willsmith

Finally, Will Smith joked with his fans and declared that he was considering selling his mansion, since the tarantula must have come from inside it and not from outside, although this has not yet been fully confirmed and it would be difficult to know. . What is known is that the rude actor from Hollywood seems to feel a great aversion and fear for these types of animals.

Sources: Tribune, Instagram @willsmith