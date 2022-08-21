Adam Sandler is preparing a bat mitzvah-themed movie

Sandler spent 12 weeks in a Toronto temple for his new project.

On the occasion of a movie, Adam Sandler spent the last 12 weeks in a Toronto synagogue. It is called “You are not so invited to my Bat Mitzvah” and the actor is the starring character.

Sandler, his wife Jackie Sandler and their daughters Sunny, 13, and Sadie, 16, star in the bat mitzvah-themed film produced by Netflix and Sandler’s production company, called Happy Madison.. In addition, Idina Menzel, Sarah Sherman and Luis Guzmán are also present.

The teen film was based on Fiona Rosenbloom’s 2005 novel of the same name.. The location turned out to be the conservative Beth Tzedec synagogue in Toronto, Canada.

“They filmed in our synagogue, in the gym for one of the bat mitzvah party scenes, in the religious school gift shop, and in the rabbi’s office.”said Rabbi Steve Wernick, the principal of Beth Tzedec. “They shot everywhere you shoot about a bar or a bar mitzvah.”

Both Wernick and his colleague Robyn Fryer Bodzin from the temple invited the cast to Shabbat dinner. “We live right next to the shul,” said Fryer Bodzin, “and I thought, ‘Who wouldn’t want a home-cooked meal?'”

During the month and a half of filming, in-house catering catered solely to cast and crew. Everything that was served had to be kosher and everyone agreed with no problem. “It’s the closest thing we can get to a plateau cinema”Fryer Bodzin added.

“It was amazing to see the level of detail in each shot”Wernick concluded. “And the cast and crew, from Adam Sandler to security, were terribly kind and respectful. It was a great experience”.