Adam Sandler gets the NBA movie right

Photo credit: Scott Yamano/Netflix

Claw uses a bit of everything Adam Sandler (Billy Madison) excels at to make a heartwarming sports dramedy that’s a welcome addition to his filmography. Sandler’s love for the NBA permeates this film, and – from the lead to the extras – the leagues are a perfect fit for a wide range of actors. The movie isn’t perfect, but it is genuine when the moment calls for it.

Claw it’s part of the new era of sports movies that aren’t about the game, but about the machinations that surround it. Director Jeremiah Zagar’s (We The Animals) touch is just right for this type of film that could have easily been mishandled by another filmmaker.

When a major career change befalls Philadelphia 76ers scout Stan Sugarman (Sandler) is forced to stop feeling sorry for himself and go looking for the next star. He finds it in construction worker Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangomez) on the basketball courts of Spain. Bo is in the business of ripping off unsuspecting basketball players for money, but he also proves to Stan that he has what it takes to play in the big leagues. Stan pays the bill and secretly tries to get Bo into the NBA draft, but is met with a world of opposition. Both Bo and Stan must confront their pasts to become the NBA figures they aspire to be.

Photo credit: Scott Yamano/Netflix

Criticism of ‘Claw’

Sandler’s collection of dramatic performances seems to grow every four or five years. At this point, the former student of Saturday night Live he has at least managed to tame the critics of his more serious work. Surprisingly, Claw it doesn’t try to be something it isn’t. The movie plants its feet firmly in the world of the NBA and doesn’t budge. The end credits are stripped of names like Queen Latifah (Set It Off) and Robert Duvall (Days Of Thunder) and instead include basketball players like Trae Young, who barely has any voice lines in the film. Though confusing at first, the choice is actually a love letter to basketball and uses found footage to evoke a heartfelt salute to the sport.

Read more

Hernángomez is known to the inveterate NBA fan, but not to the layman. This ends up working in his favor because the audience arrives without certain assumptions or knowledge that could derail their enjoyment of the film. Hernangomez plays Bo well despite it being his first performance. Zagar’s merit is placing him in situations that not only keep him from flashing monologues, but he also proves that he was the right actor for this role. Opposite the stoic Hernángomez is Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who makes it clear that he is the player most capable of sinking his teeth into a scene of words. Edwards essentially plays the antagonist, and in the scenes where he bad-mouths Bo on the court, he becomes the most attractive performer in the entire movie.

Photo credit: Scott Yamano/Netflix

The main drawback of Claw it is a training montage long enough for two songs to play in their entirety. Training montages are a staple in the sports film genre and Claw has the heart in its place. But in productions, the writing of the script, the direction and the editing often fight each other. The montage focuses on Bo running down a hill in less than two minutes. The first half is an effort for both him and the viewer. The second half works much better. In minor respects, the film also makes the same mistake. Whether it’s kids playing basketball or Sandler traveling, all of the film’s montages are at least too long, leaving out the most touching moments that are worth the time.

The supporting roles of Ben Foster (Hell Or High Water) -unusually reserved, but as headstrong as ever- and Heidi Gardner (SNL), from time to time, put the Claw. Trying to break the record for the longest consecutive mount doesn’t help either, but none of that matters. Claw gets to be exactly the movie it’s meant to be: An inside look at what it takes to get into, and stay in, the highly competitive NBA.