Actor Ben Affleck surprises speaking Spanish (VIDEO)

The American actor and husband of Jennifer Lopez showed how well he knows how to speak Spanish and revealed what his favorite word is.

Users on TikTok recalled the time that Ben Affleck went to a television show to present his new movie in 2020, where he was surprised to speak Spanish perfectly, since it is known that when he was 13 years old he lived in Mexico and during that time he practiced the language. In addition, he has many Latin friends who give him the opportunity to practice his Spanish even more.

The famous Hollywood actor said in Spanish, “I am very proud of this film because I think it is a very important story about an incredible woman. We’re lucky to bring that story to the people, to the audience, and I also get to work with these two great writers, and it’s great.”

Minutes later, the interviewer asked the interpreter of Batman what his favorite word in the language was, to which Ben replied, “pencil sharpener”, “because it is not what it seems, it sounds like a word but it is not. The rest are bad words that I can’t say on television,” he said with a laugh. And he added, “it’s a very pretty language.”

Later, he talked about his favorite food and his taste for Mexican dishes. “beans, plantain, I have eaten Cuban food specifically, but Mexican food is excellent, it is a difficult question because each country has something special”.

VIDEO BEN AFFLECK SPEAKING SPANISH

