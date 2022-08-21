A series for Neve Campbell

whatever it was iconic 90s actress with scream or wild games He has a new project, according to Variety magazine.

Neve Campbell will star in Avalon, a police series created by David E. Kelley and based on an original story by Michael Connelly.

Thus, ABC intends to follow in the footsteps of HBO with his successful Mare of Easttowncreating a powerful female character as already achieved Kate Winslet on a similar paper.

One of Campbell’s latest works has been Lincoln’s Lawyern, one of the series of Netflix which has been the most successful in recent weeks and which is based on the homonymous book saga written by Connellywith Kelley also as creator and executive producer.

What is ‘Avalon’ about?

Neve Campbell gets under the skin of nicole searcya Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department detective who has been assigned to Avalonthe core of the Catalina Island. In principle it is not an ambitious destination, but you will soon discover that the thousands of tourists who come every day can bring with them the most rugged mysteries.

Campbell’s character is described as a lonely detective unintimidated and with a strong moral sense. At this juncture, Detective Searcy plunges into A case that could mark her career and that will test everything she knows about herself, and about the island.

Why did you say no to ‘Scream 6’?

Just a few days ago, Campbell came to the fore to explain the reasons that have led him not to continue with the 90s horror series. The actress, who plays one of the main characters, has stated that the salary being offered for the new Ghostface movie did not amount to your contribution to the saga: “I did not feel that what they offered me was equal to the value that I bring and that I have contributed to this franchise during 25 years. And how woman in this business, I think it’s really important that we are valued and that we fight to be valued, ”Campbell explained to Variety magazine.

But the thing has not been there and has wanted compare your situation with that of his male colleagues: “Honestly, I think this would not have happened if i were a man and would have made five installments of a major blockbuster franchise over 25 years. If so, the number they would offer me would be very different from what they actually offer me. And, in my soul, simply couldn’t do that. I couldn’t walk onto the set feeling like this, feeling like this undervalued and feeling the injusticeor the lack of justice, around that”, argued the actress.

Definitely, scream it won’t be the same without Sidney Prescott, but this has been good news for the new ABC series. If they do it right Avalon could become a great series and Campbell would once again be placed at the peak of success.

SARAH FLAMENCO