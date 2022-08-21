A new free PS2 emulator sneaks into the Xbox store

Not a few developers are those who have tried to launch an emulator for other consoles on Xbox. The Microsoft machine is quite powerful and can handle old machines like the one we are dealing with today. And it is that today we present a new emulator for PlayStation 2, the most successful Sony console can now run on Xbox One and Xbox Series.

The emulator in question is available in the Microsoft Store, but there is a little “trick” so that it has not yet been banned from the store, since it technically does not comply with the company’s policies as it does not allow emulators to be uploaded. It is published in hidden formatso you can’t technically access it with a browser.

The free PS2 emulator for Xbox One and Xbox Series

The entire emulator has been encapsulated using the Games SDK and not the Apps SDK, so for the console it is a game and not an application. In addition, its creators are not profiting from it, it is free for everyone and there are no ads or weird moves.

I’ve been testing the emulator with Bloody Roar 3, one of my favorite games on PS2 and it runs full screen, anisotope and texture filtering at 1080p with no problems. At all times it has maintained 45/50 fps without problems. That at least in the version for Xbox Series X, since there is another for Xbox One.

I’ve been testing it and it’s great. Here is a video of how the emulator works. https://t.co/AgmX8DGvK8 pic.twitter.com/oG5SjIhT6R — Jose (@JIN_SXO) August 21, 2022

As I said, you can’t access the emulator from the store normally. Fortunately You don’t need to have developer mode active either.. You just have to go to one of the URLs that gives you access from the Edge browser of the console, there you will see the app and it will be installed from the store. Then you download the BIOS packages and load it from a flash drive and that’s it. For ISOs, you know, it is not legal to share them, so… do it at your own risk.

I leave you a video that explains how to do the process and the download links. In case you want to try it, I personally am delighted and I think I will play a few games of Rogue Galaxy again.